Liz George shot a 75 on Oct. 21 at Penn State while leading the Abington Heights girls to a third-place finish in Class 3A girls in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Team Golf Championships.

George shot a 1-over-par 37 with a birdie and six pars, tied for the second-best on the front nine among the 37 players who appeared at the team championships. Her 3-over-par round was third best.

Annie Higgins from team champion Peters Township and Jill Burks from second-place Conestoga each finished with 71s.

Peters Township shot a three-player score of 12-over, 228 to beat Conestoga by five strokes.

Abington Heights shot 32-over, 248, ahead of fourth-place South Fayette among the eight state tournament teams.

Margot Grad had a pair of front-nine birdies while adding an 86. Brianna Moffatt completed the team score with an 87.

Katie Arp posted a 92 and Molly Nietz a 106.

The other District 2 representative, Tunkhannock, in Class 2A, also finished third.

Madison Walker led the Lady Tigers with a 76.

PIAA state boys

Scranton Prep followed up its 2025 state championship with a second-place finish in Class 2A boys at the PIAA Championships.

Devon Prep won the title with an 8-under 280.

Scranton Prep finished second at 295, followed by Erie Cathedral Prep at 300.

Brendan Bell shot 70, and two-time individual state champion Cole Powell also broke par for the Cavaliers with a 71.

Bobby Stott shot 74, and Jack Pavuk shot 80, completing the team score, while Matthew Haggerty shot 81.

Abington Heights was seventh of eight teams in the Class 3A boys field.

La Salle College High beat State College in the second hole of a playoff for the title.

Ryan Boyd’s 74 helped lead the Comets, who finished with plus-18, 306.

Sebastian Meyer shot 76, Will Yoo 77 and Cole Severs 79. Connor O’Malley-Kalinoski shot an 80 in the boys format, where four out of five scores count.

District 2-4 Subregional

EXETER – All three District 2 teams defeated District 4’s champions Oct. 13 at Fox Hill Country Club to earn state tournament berths.

Abington Heights breezed to the most comfortable victory, beating Jersey Shore 314-346 in Class 3A boys.

The Scranton Prep boys defeated Towanda 313-315, and the Tunkhannock girls topped Athens 269-280 in Class 2A.

All three teams repeated subregional titles.

Abington Heights beat Jersey Shore for the second straight year.

Meyer carded a 75 to lead the Comets.

Yoo shot a 77, O’Malley-Kalinoski finished with a 79, and Logan Gallagher shot an 83.

Bell was the only player to break par on the back nine and finished with 71 to lead Scranton Prep. Powell added a 75.

District 2 boys

EXETER — Despite a strong effort from two Wyoming Valley Conference teams at Fox Hill Country Club, the District 2 team golf championships remained firmly in the grasp of the two Lackawanna League powers.

Scranton Prep and Abington Heights each won their fourth district team championship in a row on Thursday: Prep defeated Holy Redeemer 295-319 in the Class 2A title match, and Abington Heights beat Dallas 310-331 in the Class 3A championship.

After all three groups had completed the front nine, it was a pretty tight match between Abington Heights and Dallas: the Comets led by eight strokes, but Dallas’ Ryan Roman had the low score through nine with a 35 on the front.

Roman ended the day as the championship match’s low scorer with a 73, but it was the depth and the consistency that put Abington Heights over the top.

Gallagher shot a 76 to lead a quartet of scores all under 80 for the Comets. Meyer carded a 77, Ryan Boyd finished with a 78, and Will Yoo rounded out the top four scorers with a 79.

“With the lineup and the players that I have, it’s never the same four scorers,” Abington Heights coach Frank Summa said. “At any given time, any of our six players could be one of the best scorers, and we saw that today.”

Gallagher, the sixth man in the Abington Heights lineup, played like a number one on Thursday. He shot a 39 on the front nine, then shaved two strokes off the back nine to shoot a 37 there, the best back-nine score of anybody in the match.

Scranton Prep’s top three scorers were all equal to or better than Holy Redeemer’s best score of the afternoon and the Cavaliers turned the Royals away.

Stott shot 71 and Powell 72.