WILKES-BARRE – Abington Heights freshman Addie Stark duked it out with her Comets teammate Kate Arp in the Class 3A final, and Stark won her first District 2 Class 3A girls tennis singles title with a 7-5, 6-4 win.

The final matchup was a meeting of Abington Heights teammates for the second straight season.

It was perhaps a glimpse into the future at the District 2 level, as the freshman Stark took down the sophomore Arp in a tight two-setter to win the gold.

The two Comets entered the Oct. 8-9 tournament as the top two seeds, and both were nearly flawless in making their way to the finals.

Stark began Friday, the final day, with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Valley View’s Coral Kelly and Arp was a 6-1, 6-1 winner against North Pocono’s Anna Clementoni in the other semifinal.

Just four days after celebrating a district team title together, Stark and Arp stood across the net from each other as temporary adversaries.

“Kate’s my good friend, so it was kind of weird a little bit,” Stark said. “We’ve been playing as teammates all season; to go against each other was kind of odd, but it was a good match. She’s a really good player.”

The gold medal continued a long string of success for Abington Heights in the singles division: it’s the ninth straight singles championship won by the Comets, right in line with the nine straight team titles the Lady Comets have won.

Stark made it through the first day by beating Marissa Shafer of West Scranton 6-1, 6-3 and Cameron Forgione of North Pocono 6-1, 6-0.

Arp started her tournament with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Delaware Valley’s Josephine Lordi and a 6-0, 6-1 win over Wyoming Valley West’s Alessando Montalto.

Stark advances to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Singles Championship Nov. 6-7 at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Montrose’s Cara Evans also will be there, trying to repeat as Class 2A state champion after winning the other District 2 title.