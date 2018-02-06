H.S. Sports Roundup: Abington Heights earns wins in pool

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bucks blast Lions

Dunmore defeated Lackawanna Trail, 75-37, in a Lackawanna League Div. 3-4 crossover game Feb. 3. Richard Helbing scored 10 points and Nico Berrios added six for the Lions. Nate Fangio and Daniel Walsh each scored 11 for Dunmore.

Warriors edge Comets

Methacton defeated Abington Heights, 66-61, in a non-league game Feb. 3. George Tinsley had 26 points and 14 rebounds for the Comets. Jackson Danzig scored 22 points and hit four 3-pointers.

Comets crush Trojans

Abington Heights defeated North Pocono, 72-35, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 crossover game Feb. 2. George Tinsley and Jackson Danzig each scored 15 points for the Comets. Danzig also added five assists and Harry Johnson had six rebounds.

Eagles top Lions

Mountain View defeated Lackawanna Trail, 62-39, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Feb. 1. Kyle Streich scored 21 points for the Eagles. Zac Cost had 11 for Trail.

Foresters hold off Lions

Forest City defeated Lackawanna Trail, 49-37, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 30. Noah Yates led Forest City with 21 points. Shawn Jones scored 12 for Trail.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Bucks clobber Lady Lions

Dunmore defeated Lackawanna Trail, 76-30, in a Lackawanna League Div. 3-4 crossover game Feb. 2.

Lady Eagles down Lady Lions

Mountain View defeated Lackawanna Trail, 40-36, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 31.

BOYS SWIMMING

Comets clip Warriors

Abington Heights defeated Elk Lake, 106-72, in a Lackawanna League meet Feb. 1. John Frantz placed first in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Jack Wasko finished first in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 individual medley, Josh Przekop was first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 butterfly, Brandon Beck placed first in the 100 backstroke, Carter Smith finished first in the one-meter dive, Sloan Seid was first in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 500 freestyle, John Graham placed second in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, Cohen Hodge placed third in the 50 free, and Brandon Kelleher finished third in the 100 freestyle. The 200 medley relay team (Beck, Seid, Przekop, Wasko) and 200 freestyle relay team (Hodge, Wasko, Frantz, Przekop) were first, the 400 freestyle relay team (Seid, Kelleher, Beck, Frantz) placed second, and the 200 medley relay team (Graham, Connor Ocwieja, Hodge, Ryan Flynn), 200 freestyle relay team (Graham, Klotz, Kelleher, Flynn) and 400 freestyle relay team (Klotz, Adam Vale, Jon Yocum, Nate Armstrong) each placed third.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lady Comets outduel Lady Warriors

Abington Heights defeated Elk Lake, 106-72, in a Lackawanna League meet Feb. 1. Peyton Gualtieri placed first in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle, Lauren Schofield finished first in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Abby Brock was first in the 100 breaststroke and second in the 200 individual medley, April Sokalsky placed first in the 50 and 100 freestyle, Meghan Marion finished first in the one-meter dive, Sarah Bath was second in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle, Lucy Earl placed second in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle, Camille Marquardt finished second in the one-meter dive, Kyra Sladicki was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke, Amanda Hazlett placed third in the 100 freestyle, Elizabeth Rembecki finished third in the 500 freestyle, and Samantha Wilkerson was third in the 100 breaststroke. The 200 medley relay team (Schofield, Brock, Bath, Sokalsky), the 200 freestyle relay team (Brock, Rembecki, Gualtieri, Sokalsky) and 400 freestyle relay team (Bath, Gualtieri, Rembecki, Schofield) each placed first, and the 400 freestyle relay team (Sladicki, Earl, Wilkerson, Sabriya Seid) finished third.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Heine competes in Varsity Classic

Abington Heights’ Dani Heine placed sixth in the girls pole vault finals (11-07.00) during The Varsity Classic Feb. 5 at The Armory Track & Field Center in New York City.

Dammer participates in Millrose Games

Abington Heights’ Katie Dammer placed 10th in the girls 1500 meter run (4:38.90) and 10th in the girls high school mile run (5:00.60) during the Millrose Games Feb. 3 at The Armory Track & Field Center in New York City.

Lady Comets compete in Run at the Rec

Abington Heights’ 4X800 meter relay team of Alea Dorunda, Grace Bath, Brynn Carey and Caroline Pease placed fourth in the Run at the Rec (13:43.39) Feb. 2 at Summit University. Dorunda also placed 28th in the 55 meter dash (8.88) and 28th in the 400 meter run (1:18.08).

WRESTLING

Crusaders knock off Comets

Coughlin defeated Abington Heights, 51-20, in the first round of the District 2 Class 3A Duals Jan. 31. Aidan Price (182 lbs.) won by pin for the Comets. Sam Northup (160) won a 10-1 major decision and Gavin Drake (195) won a 10-0 major decision, Brandon Grogan (106) won a 3-2 decision and James Brown won a 4-2 decision by sudden victory for Abington Heights.

Comets fall to Invaders

West Scranton defeated Abington Heights, 48-21, in the first round of consolation matches during the District 2 Class 3A Duals Jan. 31. Ty Wilmot (120 lbs.) and Jacob Rosenstein (138) won by pin for the Comets. James Brown (145) won a 7-0 decision, Scott Jacoby (152) won a 6-5 decision and Aidan Price (170) won a 6-2 decision.