Abington Heights junior diver Carter Smith sets record in six-dive event

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Abington Heights diver Carter Smith set a new school record in the one-meter springboard six-dive event during the Comets’ meet against Elk Lake Feb. 1. Smith posted a score of 275.8, surpassing the former record of 250.10 set in 2016 by Colin Florey.

“During the meet, I knew Carter had a chance to break the record but I thought it would be only be by a few points,” Abington Heights head coach Zack Haney said. “I almost fell out of my chair when I heard he beat it by over 25. He had such a great meet and he even was competing three of the dives for the first time. No one deserves this record more than him. He works very hard and is taking diving at Abington Heights to whole new levels.”

Out of the 18 scores given for Smith’s six dives, four of them were 8s and only two were below a 6. His high scores were augmented even more by a very high degree of difficulty in his list, which averaged about 2.1 per dive. His best dives were a back 1 somersault with 2 ½ twists and an inward 1 ½ somersaults in the tuck position, both of which scored over 50 points.