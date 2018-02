Abington Heights senior Meghan Noone signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer for Mansfield University. From left, first row, are Griffen Noone, Meghan’s brother; Meghan Noone; Nikole Noone, Meghan’s mother. Second row, Lee Ann Theony, assistant principal; Errol Mannick, soccer coach; Dr. Mark Lemoncelli, assistant principal and Andrew Snyder, principal.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-AH-Soccer-Noone.jpg Submitted photo