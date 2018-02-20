HS Sports Roundup: Abington Heights boys claim Div. 1 basketball title

BOYS BASKETBALL

Warriors whip Lions

Elk Lake defeated Lackawanna Trail, 77-44, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Feb. 15.

Meteors mash Lions

Montrose defeated Lackawanna Trail, 63-29, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Feb. 13.

Comets claim division

Abington Heights defeated Scranton, 65-45, to clinch the Lackawanna League Division 1 championship Feb. 13. Jackson Danzig led the Comets with 21 points and nine assists. Corey Perkins had three steals and George Tinsley contributed four assists for Abington Heights.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Lions knock off Lady Warriors

Lackawanna Trail defeated Elk Lake, 64-39, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Feb. 15.

BOYS SWIMMING

Comets hold off Knights

Abington Heights defeated Scranton, 101-78, in a Lackawanna League meet Feb. 15. Jarred Ocwieja placed first in the 100 freestyle and second in the 200 freestyle, John Frantz finished first in the 500 freestyle and second in the 200 individual medley, Josh Przekop was first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 butterfly, Carter Smith placed first in the one-meter diving event, Jack Wasko finished second in the 500 freestyle, Brandon Kelleher was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle, Sloan Seid placed third in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, John Graham finished third in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, Brandon Beck was third in the 50 freestyle, and Cohen Hodge placed third in the 100 butterfly.

The Comets’ 400 freestyle (Wasko, Seid, Hodge, Beck) finished first, 200 medley (Frantz, Seid, Przekop, J. Ocwieja), 200 freestyle (Przekop, Wasko, Frantz, J. Ocwieja) and 400 freestyle (Kelleher, Graham, Adam Vale, Jon Yocum) relay teams each placed second, and the 200 medley (Graham, Connor Ocwieja, Hodge, Beck) and 200 freestyle (Kelleher, William Tung, Brandon Klotz, Ryan Flynn) relay teams placed third.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Comets compete in track meet

Members of the Abington Heights indoor track and field team participated in the Run at the Rec at Clarks Summit University Feb. 16.

Katie Dammer placed first in the 800 and 1600 meter runs, Emma Marion finished third in the 3000 meter run and sixth in the 1600 meter run, Emily Clauss was third in the 200 meter dash and fifth in the 55 meter dash, Maddie Lucas placed eighth in the 400 meter dash and ninth in the 55 meter hurdles, Calista Marzolino finished first in the high jump, second in the 55 meter hurdles and ninth in the shot put, Grace Phillips was seventh in the 55 meter hurdles, Zoe Detter placed sixth in the 800 meter run, Maia Arcangelo finished ninth in the 800 meter run, Mariel Curra was fifth in the high jump, Jill Bird placed seventh in the shot put, Sky Smith finished eighth in the shot put, and Megan Healey was 10th in the shot put.

Shervin Mokhtari placed seventh in the 55 meter hurdles and eighth in the 400 meter dash, Damon Martin finished fourth in the 800 meter run, Noah Bolus was ninth in the 800 meter run and Peter Egan placed 10th in the 800 meter run.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lady Comets clip Lady Knights

Abington Heights defeated Scranton, 119-58, in a Lackawanna League meet Feb. 15. Lauren Schofield placed first in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley, Peyton Gualtieri finished first in the 500 freestyle and second in the 200 individual medley, Abby Brock was first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 breaststroke, Meghan Marion placed first in the one-meter diving competition, Sarah Bath finished first in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke, April Sokalsky was second in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle, Lucy Earl placed second in the 100 butterfly, Camille Marquardt finished second in the one-meter diving competition, Kyra Sladicki was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle, Samantha Wilkerson placed second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 100 butterfly, and Sabriya Seid was third in the 500 freestyle.

The Lady Comets’ 200 medley (Sokalsky, Gualtieri, Schofield, Bath) and 200 freestyle (Sokalsky, Brock, Bath, Schofield) relay teams placed first, the 200 medley (Rachel Lorah, Wilkerson, Earl, Sladicki) and 400 freestyle (Brock, Earl, Sladicki, Gualtieri) relay teams finished second, and the 200 freestyle relay team (Lorah, Wilkerson, Isabelle Bernard, Seid) was third.

WRESTLING

Comets crush Meteors

Abington Heights defeated Montrose, 50-18, in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover meet Feb. 16. Brandon Grogan (113 lbs.), Aidan Price (160), Seth Drake (195) and R.J. Knott (285) won by pin for the Comets. Keane Kiat (120) and Christopher Hobbie (132) and Christopher Langan (170) won by forfeit, Jacob Rosenstein (138) won by technical fall and Scott Jacoby (152) won by decision.

Tigers tame Comets

Tunkhannock defeated Abington Heights, 47-26, in a non-league wrestling meet Feb. 15. Jacob Rosenstein (145 lbs.), Aidan Price (160) and Tre Kerrigan (220) won by pin for the Comets. Scott Jacoby (152) won by decision and Christopher Langan (170) won by technical fall for Abington Heights.

Comets rout Eagles

Abington Heights defeated Mountain View, 58-9, in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover meet Feb. 13. Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.), James Brown (138), Christopher Langan (182), Gavin Drake (195) and Tre Kerrigan (220) won by forfeit for the Comets. Christopher Hobbie (132), Scott Jacoby (152), Aidan Price (170) and R.J. Knott (285) won by pin; and Jacob Rosenstein (145) won by major decision.