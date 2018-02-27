Jobs

Man on the street: ‘If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would you be?’

February 27th, 2018 9:19 am

“I would be right here at the Fleetville Fire Company for the spaghetti dinner.” Kevin Malone Cedarville, NJ

“I would be at the Olympics watching the closing ceremony.” Dan Wells Fleetville

“I would be in the Virgin Islands.” Frank Vitucci Throop

“Probably Florida where it’s warm and sunny.” Rachel Saxton Fleetville

“Up in my hot air balloon on all seven continents.” Dawn Chase Fleetville

“On a hot air balloon flying over the Serengeti.” Tony Saxton Fleetville

Photos and answers compiled by Ben Freda


