Man on the street: ‘If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would you be?’

“I would be right here at the Fleetville Fire Company for the spaghetti dinner.” Kevin Malone Cedarville, NJ https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_20180224_182043.jpg “I would be right here at the Fleetville Fire Company for the spaghetti dinner.” Kevin Malone Cedarville, NJ “I would be at the Olympics watching the closing ceremony.” Dan Wells Fleetville https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_20180224_182306.jpg “I would be at the Olympics watching the closing ceremony.” Dan Wells Fleetville “I would be in the Virgin Islands.” Frank Vitucci Throop https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_20180224_182950.jpg “I would be in the Virgin Islands.” Frank Vitucci Throop “Probably Florida where it’s warm and sunny.” Rachel Saxton Fleetville https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_20180224_183315.jpg “Probably Florida where it’s warm and sunny.” Rachel Saxton Fleetville “Up in my hot air balloon on all seven continents.” Dawn Chase Fleetville https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_20180224_183617.jpg “Up in my hot air balloon on all seven continents.” Dawn Chase Fleetville “On a hot air balloon flying over the Serengeti.” Tony Saxton Fleetville https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_20180224_183650.jpg “On a hot air balloon flying over the Serengeti.” Tony Saxton Fleetville