H.S. Sports Roundup: Abington Heights athletes compete at state track meet

TRACK & FIELD

Comets excel at Indoor State Championship

Several Abington Heights athletes competed at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association State Championship Feb. 25.

Katie Dammer placed second in the girls 3,000 meter run with a time of 9:53.60, Calista Marzolino finished fourth in the girls high jump with a distance of 5-06.00, Dani Heine was fifth in the girls pole vault with a height of 12-00.00 and Kyle Burke placed 12th in the boys 3,000 meter run with a time of 9:50.13.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lions fall in district semis

Northwest Area defeated Lackawanna Trail, 52-43, in a District 2 Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game Feb. 21. Sam Saxe scored a game-high 18 points and Matt Saxe added 11 for the Rangers. Zac Cost led the Lions with 13 points and Shawn Jones scored 12.

Comets top Trojans in quarters

Abington Heights defeated North Pocono, 64-32, in a District 2 Class 5A quarterfinal playoff game Feb. 20. George Tinsley and Jackson Danzig each scored 17 points for the Comets. Alec Ciaglia led the Trojans with 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Comets crush Lady Crusaders in quarters

Abington Heights defeated Coughlin, 56-31, in a District 2 Class 5A quarterfinal playoff game Feb. 20. Cassie Ksiazek scored a game-high 16 points and Hannah Kowalski added 12 for the Lady Comets. Ajalaya Butts led Coughlin with 11 points.