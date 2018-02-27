Abington Journal sports calendar for the week of Feb. 28, 2018

Eighth annual Softball Spring Training, six weeks on Sundays, for players age 6-14, March 11, 18, 25 and April 8, 15, 22 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Sandlot Baseball Academy, 337 E. Gibson St., Scranton. Cost: $150 per player. Info/register: cdd027@aol.com or 570-445-1155.

Eighth annual Sandlot Spring Training, six weeks on Saturdays or Sundays, March 17, 24, 31 and April 7, 14, 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or March 11, 18, 25 and April 8, 15, 22 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Sandlot Baseball Academy, 337 E. Gibson St., Scranton. For players age 6-14. Info/register: cdd027@aol.com or 570-445-1155.

Sandlot Rookie Camp, four weeks on Saturdays, starting March 17 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Sandlot Baseball Academy, 337 E. Gibson St., Scranton. Instruction will include the basics of the game. For boys and girls age 4-6. Cost: $75. Info/register: cdd027@aol.com or 570-445-1155.

Pitching & Catching Camp, four weeks on Saturdays, starting March 17, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Sandlot Baseball Academy, 337 E. Gibson St., Scranton. For children ages 9-13. Cost: 125. Info/register: cdd027@aol.com or 570-445-1155.

Seventeenth annual J&B Sportsmen’s Hunting & Fishing Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Hwy. Cost: $10 (early bird 9-10 a.m.), $5 (general admission 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Free parking. Kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch. Items for sale will include fishing and hunting licenses, shell boxes, plugs, reels, fishing rods, and more. Info/register a table: 570-587-4427, 570-587-1302, bobkester57@gmail.com or jack.kester@odfl.com.

A Run to Remember, registration 8-9:30 a.m., race begins 10 a.m. March 31 at the Lake Carey Volunteer Fire Company, 16 Siren Road, Tunkhannock. An awards ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Proceeds from the he 5K Run/Walk, in memory of Kara Cook, will benefit pediatric programs at Allied Services. Pre-register: https://www.allied-services.org/ryansrun/. Cost: $20, first 100 entrants get a free T-shirt. Info: 570-955-7075 or Adam.Edwards@usfoods.com.