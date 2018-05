Abington Little League scores for week of May 2, 2018

Tuesday, April 24

Shamus Foundation 12, Orlando Foods 2

Winning pitcher Zach Brister recorded 10 strikeouts. Evan Davis, Michael Naegele, Zach Brister, Andrew Summa, Austin Smith and Conner Abel all had two hits for Shamus. Gavin Walsh had two hits and Anthony Curra had a double for Orlando.

Saturday, April 28

Abington Lions, 7, Shamus Foundation 1

Luke Levanthal pitched a complete game and gave up one hit with 12 strikeouts. Liam Fick and Jaden Patel had two hits for Lions. Kevin Schmidt also had a double and a triple for Lions. Andrew Summa had a home run for Shamus.