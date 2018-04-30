Lackawanna County Commissioners plan fishing derby at McDade Park

The Lackawanna County Commissioners and the Parks & Recreation Department have finalized plans for the 26th annual fishing derby at McDade Park on Saturday, May 5. The event is limited to the first 250 children and the cost is $5 to register. There are two tiers of fishing times – 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. for kids 4 to 8 years old; and 1:15 to 3 p.m. for those 9 to 12 years old. Call the park office for details at 570-963-6764. From left, are William Davis, deputy director for the parks & recreation department; commissioner Jerry Notarianni, commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and Mark Dougher, the Parks & Recreation buildings and grounds manager.

