Abington Heights tops Nanticoke Area in junior high softball game

May 1st, 2018 3:33 pm

Abington Heights catcher Margrette Phillips helped lead the Lady Comets to a 6-1 win over Nanticoke Area in a junior high softball game April 21.
The Abington Heights junior high softball team defeated Greater Nanticoke Area, 6-1, on April 21. Grace Lorah picked up the win by tossing a two hitter with eight strikeouts. The Lady Comets defense was led by Colleen Cole, Avery Fiorillo and Lorah. Bryn Lindsay, Margrette Phillips, Brynn Hughes, Cole and Tawni Coronel knocked in key runs. Bryn Stiles chipped in with two hits for the Lady Comets.

