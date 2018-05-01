Abington Journal sports calendar for week of May 2, 2018

Free Women’s Intro to Fly Fishing program, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 5 at Frances Slocum State Park. The 4.5 hour educational program, provided by PA Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) and the Stanley Cooper Chapter of Trout Unlimited, is designed for ladies interested in learning the basics of fly fishing. Participants will receive instruction from PFBC staff and community instructors. Participants will also have the opportunity to attend free on-water classes held throughout the year. The fishing license requirement is waived for participants age 16 and older. Pre-registration is required by May 3. Info/register: visit www.fishandboat.com or contact Allan Schreffler at 570-477-2206 or alschreffl@pa.gov.

Annual Fred Loch Memorial Scholarship Shoot, begins 9 a.m. May 6 on the clay birds sporting clays course at the Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club, Lake Winola Road. A steak dinner will be served at 11:30 a.m. Cost: $25 for 50 birds, $45 for 100 birds. Shooters need to supply their own ammunition. You may also sponsor a shooter for $25 or $45, or sponsor a station for $25. Donations of any size appreciated. Proceeds will help fund the club’s scholarship program for graduating seniors of club members at Lackawanna Trail and Tunkhannock High School. Info/register: Carl Tylutki at 570- 945-3137, Fred Rose at 570- 903-5755, or www.fscweb.org.

Abington Junior Comets Football and Cheer registration, 10 a.m. to noon May 19 in the team room of the Abington Heights High School Field House. Register online: https://bit.ly/2uQFdI7.

22nd annual Comm Classic Golf Tournament, shotgun start at noon May 21 at Glen Oak Country Club. Info/register: 570-586-8191, ext.2 or waverlycomm.org.