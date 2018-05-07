Electric City Trolley Museum offering rides for RailRiders baseball games

SCRANTON — The Electric City Trolley Museum is offering eight excursion runs to PNC Field this spring and summer for Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders baseball games.

Select games, May through August, will offer fans an opportunity to take the trolley to the park. This service will also provide the riders with a picturesque snapshot of the community.

The price of the excursion is $20 per person and includes the trolley fare, game ticket and a $2 voucher for either the concession stand or team store.

If you have game tickets and just want to ride the trolley, the cost is $11.

Reservations for both packages are required.

Game dates are: May 13 and 27; June 10; July 1, 15 and 29; and Aug. 5 and 19. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. each of these days.

The Sunday Baseball Special departs the trolley museum, 300 Cliff St., Scranton, at 12:15 p.m.

For more information or to make reservations, contact the museum at 570-963-6590.