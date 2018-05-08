Five-run sixth inning propels Lackawanna Trail past Mountain View

MOOSIC — Lackawanna Trail used a five-run sixth inning to defeat Mountain View, 9-4, in a Lackawanna League Division 5 baseball game May 7 at PNC Field.

The Lions struggled to produce hits with runners on base early in the game, stranding five in the first two innings, but Trail’s offense heated up as the game progressed.

Mountain View (1-8) took early command of the contest by scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Senior left fielder Jey Rusek, freshman catcher Cameron DeManicor and senior second baseman Anthony Neri each drove in a run for the Eagles.

The Lions answered with a run in the top of the third. Starting pitcher D.J. Klinges was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a throwing error.

Mountain View sophomore designated hitter Caden Scott’s RBI double put the Eagles ahead 4-1 after three innings.

Klinges, who allowed eight hits over four innings, hit two batters in the third but ended the frame with a strikeout to limit the damage.

“He always keeps it close,” Lackawanna Trail head coach Todd Peters said. “He’s always around the plate and his curveball is great. He keeps guys off balance, so we always have faith that he’s going to keep us in the game.”

Freshman center fielder Andrew Kasmierszak, junior third baseman Noah Coleman and junior catcher Jordan Edwards singled for the Lions in the top of the fourth, and junior second baseman Nate Rolka followed with a two-run single.

“My biggest thing has been trying to take the ball where it’s pitched,” Rolka said. “I was looking for strikes early in the count.”

The Lions struck for five runs in the top of the sixth to take their first lead of the game, 8-4.

Coleman singled and stole second to start the rally, Edwards and Klinges followed with bunt singles, and Rolka and freshman shortstop Ray Melnikoff had back-to-back, two-run singles. Melnikoff also came around to score on a throwing error.

“These guys saw the pitcher for the fourth time and they started hitting him pretty well,” Peters said. “That’s the thing about this team…they battle.”

Rolka struck out eight batters in three scoreless innings of relief.

Lackawanna Trail (5-5) added a run in the top of the seventh when Edwards drove in Coleman, who walked, with an RBI single.

Lackawanna Trail’s Andrew Kasmierszak singled in the fourth inning and reached base four times during the Lions’ 9-4 win over Mountain View in a Lackawanna League baseball game May 7 at PNC Field https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_ABJ-LT-Baseball-1.jpg Lackawanna Trail’s Andrew Kasmierszak singled in the fourth inning and reached base four times during the Lions’ 9-4 win over Mountain View in a Lackawanna League baseball game May 7 at PNC Field Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Lackawanna Trail’s Jordan Edwards had three hits, including a bunt single, during the Lions’ 9-4 win over Mountain View in a Lackawanna League baseball game May 7 at PNC Field. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_ABJ-LT-Baseball-2.jpg Lackawanna Trail’s Jordan Edwards had three hits, including a bunt single, during the Lions’ 9-4 win over Mountain View in a Lackawanna League baseball game May 7 at PNC Field. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Lackawanna Trail senior D.J. Klinges delivers a pitch during a Lackawanna League baseball game May 7 at PNC Field. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_ABJ-LT-Baseball-3.jpg Lackawanna Trail senior D.J. Klinges delivers a pitch during a Lackawanna League baseball game May 7 at PNC Field. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Lackawanna Trail’s Nate Rolka winds up to throw a pitch during a Lackawanna League baseball game against Mountain View May 7 at PNC Field. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_ABJ-LT-Baseball-4.jpg Lackawanna Trail’s Nate Rolka winds up to throw a pitch during a Lackawanna League baseball game against Mountain View May 7 at PNC Field. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com