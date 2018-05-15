Abington Heights’ offense erupts in win over Carbondale Area

Abington Heights defeated Carbondale, 16-1, in a Lackawanna League softball exhibition game May 11.

Naudia Solan and Maria Tully led the Lady Comets with two hits and three RBIs. Mara Hamm added three hits, Nina Kozar and Rachel McDonald each had two hits, Kelly Seechock and Ava Leach each had a hit and RBI, Catherine Anne Kupinski, Bailey White, Caroline Kelly and Jane Mecca each had a hit, Shaelyn Kobrynich and Meghan McGinley each drove in a run, and Alison Fiorillo drew two walks for Abington Heights.

McGinley, Leach and Hamm combined to limit Carbondale to one hit.

