KINGSTON — No. 3 seed Wyoming Valley West defeated No. 6 seed Abington Heights, 5-2, in a District 2 Class 5A baseball quarterfinal game May 21.

Dan Habeeb had a hit and an RBI for Abington Heights (5-8). Joey Barcia and Andrew Myers each had a hit and scored a run for the Comets.

Austin Sienkiewicz had two hits and three RBIs, and Draig Ruff had two hits and an RBI for Valley West (9-5).

