Abington Heights wins sixth straight District 2 Class 3A team tennis title

CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Heights defeated Delaware Valley, 4-1, to win a sixth consecutive District 2 Class 3A team tennis title May 16 at Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Center.

Owen Holland defeated Abhay Byadgi, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 2 singles, Rory Harris topped Joe Noreika, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 3 singles, Sam Weis and Chris Hobbie teamed to defeated Chris Vibert and Peter Wilson, 6-3, 7-6 (5) at No. 1 doubles, and Arjun Iyengar and Varun Iyengar topped Andy Greene and Josh Lloyd, 6-3, 6-2, at No.2 doubles. Delaware Valley’s Tomas Reese defeated Timmy Christman, 7-6 (5), 6-3, at No. 1 singles.

DUO DEFEATED FOR DOUBLES TITLE

Abington Heights’ No. 2-seeded doubles team of Timmy Christman/Owen Holland defeated Wyoming Valley West’s Bill Elko/Brandon Richie, 6-0, 6-0, and Hazleton Area’s Chris Kowalchik/Drew Gemmell, 6-3, 6-3, May 17 at Kirby Park to advance to the semifinals of the District 2-4 Class 3A doubles tennis tournament.

Christman and Holland defeated Williamsport’s No. 6-seeded team of Liam Ferry and Amani Tran, 6-3, 6-1, in the semifinals May 18 before falling to Delaware Valley’s No. 1-seeded team of Tomas Reese and Chris Vibert, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (6), in the title match.

Abington Heights’ Rory Harris/Arjun Iyengar defeated Hazleton Area’s Brett Gemmell, 6-0, 6-0, and Crestwood’s Brandon Krupa/Jordan Miale, 6-0, 6-0, before falling to Delaware Valley’s No. 1-seeded team of Tomas Reese/Chris Vibert, 6-1, 6-0, in the quarterfinals May 17 at Kirby Park.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_sport-3068038_960_720-1.jpg