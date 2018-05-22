Lackawanna College tabs Rudy Roediger to lead its soccer programs

Roediger -

SCRANTON — With more than 16 years of experience as a coach, scout, recruiter and administrator, Rudy Roediger was announced as head coach for the Lackawanna College men’s and women’s soccer programs.

During the 2015 season and prior to coaching in Europe, Roediger steered Andrew College to the second most-improved win/loss record in the NJCAA Division I men’s soccer and its only national ranking since 2004. The Fighting Tigers posted a 10-8-0 record in 2015 after going 2-16-0 in 2014. During that season, both the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Coaches Poll and the National Soccer Coaches Association of America NJCAA Division I Poll ranked the team as high as 16th.

In all, Roediger has developed 59 All-Conference, All-Region, All-American and national award winners on the field and mentored 29 Academic All-Conference, Scholar Athletes, Capital One Academic All-District, and Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society honorees in the classroom.

Roediger has developed more than 100 players who went on to earn collegiate scholarships, including more than 20 who earned NCAA Division I scholarships and also went on to earn various honors.

Roediger holds coaching and scouting licenses from United Soccer Coaches, United States Soccer Federation and the Football Association of England, and played collegiate soccer at both Indiana Wesleyan University (1999) and Shawnee State University (2001-2002).