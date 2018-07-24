Abington Little Leaguer Andrew Summa hits for the cycle in game

Submitted photo Abington Little League baseball player Andrew Summa hit for the cycle during a game on April 21. - Submitted photo Little League International, based out of Williamsport, presented Abington Little Leaguer Andrew Summa with an engraved baseball for his accomplishment of hitting for the cycle on April 21. -

Abington Little League baseball player Andrew Summa hit for the cycle during a game on April 21. Summa’s accomplishment was recognized by Little League International Williamsport with an engraved game ball. All of his hits — a single, double, triple and inside-the-park home run — were achieved without the defense committing an error.