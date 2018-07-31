Former Abington Heights soccer players return for second annual alumni game

July 31, 2018 rvanderveken Sports 0
Evan Florey, left, controls the ball while Kyle Kostiak defends during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal
Emily Clauss kicks the ball upfield during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal
Jonathan Rickwood plays the ball while Meghan Noone, left, defends during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal
Kelly Seechock, left, and Lauren Simakaski converge upon the ball during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township. - - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal
Many Abington Heights graduates participated in the second annual alumni soccer game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township. - - Submitted photo

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — The second annual Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game was held July 28 at Hillside Park. Proceeds from the game will benefit the Abington Heights boys and girls soccer teams.

Evan Florey, left, controls the ball while Kyle Kostiak defends during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_ABJ-AH-Alumni-Soccer-1.jpgEvan Florey, left, controls the ball while Kyle Kostiak defends during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

Emily Clauss kicks the ball upfield during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_ABJ-AH-Alumni-Soccer-2.jpgEmily Clauss kicks the ball upfield during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

Jonathan Rickwood plays the ball while Meghan Noone, left, defends during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_ABJ-AH-Alumni-Soccer-3.jpgJonathan Rickwood plays the ball while Meghan Noone, left, defends during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

Kelly Seechock, left, and Lauren Simakaski converge upon the ball during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_ABJ-AH-Alumni-Soccer-4.jpgKelly Seechock, left, and Lauren Simakaski converge upon the ball during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

Many Abington Heights graduates participated in the second annual alumni soccer game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_ABJ-Alumni-Soccer-Group.jpgMany Abington Heights graduates participated in the second annual alumni soccer game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township. Submitted photo
Former Abington Heights soccer players return for second annual alumni game