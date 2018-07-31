Former Abington Heights soccer players return for second annual alumni game

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — The second annual Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game was held July 28 at Hillside Park. Proceeds from the game will benefit the Abington Heights boys and girls soccer teams.

Evan Florey, left, controls the ball while Kyle Kostiak defends during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township.

Emily Clauss kicks the ball upfield during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township.

Jonathan Rickwood plays the ball while Meghan Noone, left, defends during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township.

Kelly Seechock, left, and Lauren Simakaski converge upon the ball during the 2018 Abington Heights Alumni Soccer Game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township.

Many Abington Heights graduates participated in the second annual alumni soccer game July 28 at Hillside Park in South Abington Township.