High school football players, coaches kick off season with LFC Media Day

OLYPHANT — Players and coaches from across the Lackawanna Football Conference gathered at the Regal Room for the annual Media Day Luncheon July 31.

Lackawanna Trail has advanced to the District 2 Class A championship game the last three seasons, winning the district and subregional title in 2016.

Senior Jordan Edwards, who is expected to contribute as a wing back and free safety, believes the Lions are poised to take another shot at the title.

“We have a very strong senior class coming back,” Edwards said. “We have a lot of experience and very high expectations for this year.”

Senior Nate Rolka returns at quarterback to give Trail an experienced player to run the offense.

“He’s a very intelligent young man and has a lot of leadership qualities,” Lackawanna Trail head coach Steve Jervis said. “We have a lot of our skill kids back and they got a lot of important experience last season.”

Abington Heights won just one game last season, but senior quarterback George Tinsley feels the group will be better as a result of the circumstances.

“It was definitely a really good learning experience,” Tinsley said. “It wasn’t the greatest season, but there were a lot of lessons. We can use that as momentum and take it into this season.”

The Comets bring back many starters on both sides of the ball and senior Noah Braid, who is expected to play fullback and linebacker, believes the team will have solid leadership.

“I think we have a really good group of returning seniors who are going to be able to push the younger guys,” Braid said. “We have to leave 1-10 in the past, but I think we need to keep it in the back of our mind for motivation.”

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

