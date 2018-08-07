Abington National blanks Dunmore to reach County championship game

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington National’s Ryan Nealon delivers a pitch during a District 17/32 City-County baseball game against Dunmore Aug. 6. Nealon struck out 10 batters in four innings to earn the win. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington National’s Derek Locker had a single during his team’s win over Dunmore in a District 17/32 City-County baseball game Aug. 6. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Colin Price had a double and drove in a run to help Abington National defeat Dunmore, 10-0, in a District 17/32 City-County baseball game Aug. 6. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington National’s Brandon Lezinski drove in a run during the second inning of his team’s win over Dunmore in a District 17/32 City-County baseball game Aug. 6. - -

GLENBURN TWP. — Abington National rode the dominant pitching of Ryan Nealon and a balanced offensive attack to shut out Dunmore, 10-0, in four innings, in the semifinals of the County bracket of the District 17/32 City-County baseball tournament Aug. 6 at Jim Hatton Field.

Abington National will host Carbino Club in the County championship game at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

Nealon allowed just two hits and four baserunners (one walk, one hit batter) and struck out 10 to earn the win. His speed and mixture of breaking pitches kept Dunmore’s hitters off-balance throughout the game.

“That’s how he’s been throwing in the latter part of the season,” Abington National manager Paul Locker said. “He was dominant in All-Stars all the way through districts. It’s very tough for anybody to hit a baseball coming in that hard from that close.”

Dunmore squandered its best scoring chance of the game in the first inning. Max Forgione doubled and advanced to third base, but was left stranded.

Nealon struck out the side in each of the next three innings. Connor Mullaney singled in the second inning for Dunmore.

Abington National scored two runs in the bottom of the first when leadoff hitter Teddy Pietryka walked and stole home as part of a double steal. Nealon singled and scored on a wild pitch.

Abington National tacked on five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Colin Price doubled and scored when Brandon Lezinski grounded into a fielder’s choice. Greyson Locker walked and scored on a throwing error, Pietryka reached on a bunt single, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on Will Ramey’s double down the first-base line. Nealon followed with a double, to knock in Ramey, and came to score on a wild pitch.

“Everybody, one through nine, contributed all year,” Locker said. “In the second inning, the number six hitter started the rally.”

Mullaney struck out three National batters in the bottom of the third, the only inning Abington failed to score.

Abington National ended the game in the bottom of the fourth inning by scoring three time to trigger the 10-run rule.

Ramey doubled for the second time and Nealon followed with a two-run home run over the wall in left-center field. Derek Locker singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Price to end the game. Thomas LaCoe also singled in the inning for National.

National earned a forfeit win over Christy Mathewson in its opening game of the tournament.

Abington American will travel to play East Scranton for the City championship at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

American defeated West Scranton, 13-3, Aug. 2 and North Scranton, 2-1, Aug. 6.

In the win over North Scranton, Jake Lenahan and Connor Griffin each had a double. Lenahan also struck out eight batters in 4 2/3 innings. Adam Dempsey entered the game in relief of Lenahan and earned the win. Reese Zalewski drove in the game-winning runs with a single in the fifth inning.

In the win over West Scranton, Griffin struck out 11 batters over 4 2/3 innings and also hit two home runs. Tate Pentasuglio had three hits and five RBIs, Brock Pentasuglio and Lenahan each had two hits, and Madison Zalewski had a double.

Abington National’s Ryan Nealon delivers a pitch during a District 17/32 City-County baseball game against Dunmore Aug. 6. Nealon struck out 10 batters in four innings to earn the win. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_ABJ-City-County-1.jpg Abington National’s Ryan Nealon delivers a pitch during a District 17/32 City-County baseball game against Dunmore Aug. 6. Nealon struck out 10 batters in four innings to earn the win. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington National’s Derek Locker had a single during his team’s win over Dunmore in a District 17/32 City-County baseball game Aug. 6. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_ABJ-City-County-4.jpg Abington National’s Derek Locker had a single during his team’s win over Dunmore in a District 17/32 City-County baseball game Aug. 6. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Colin Price had a double and drove in a run to help Abington National defeat Dunmore, 10-0, in a District 17/32 City-County baseball game Aug. 6. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_ABJ-City-County-2.jpg Colin Price had a double and drove in a run to help Abington National defeat Dunmore, 10-0, in a District 17/32 City-County baseball game Aug. 6. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington National’s Brandon Lezinski drove in a run during the second inning of his team’s win over Dunmore in a District 17/32 City-County baseball game Aug. 6. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_ABJ-City-County-3.jpg Abington National’s Brandon Lezinski drove in a run during the second inning of his team’s win over Dunmore in a District 17/32 City-County baseball game Aug. 6. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.