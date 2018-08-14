Scranton Tennis Club crowns junior singles champions

Submitted photo The Scranton Tennis Club held its Junior Singles Tournament Aug. 7-10. From left, Boys 14 and Under champion Tristan Vivona, runner-up William Arp, and tournament director John Weiss. - Submitted photo The Scranton Tennis Club held its Junior Singles Tournament Aug. 7-10. From left, Boys 18 and Under champion Tristan Vivona, runner-up Sam Weis, and tournament assistant Kathleen McKenna. - Submitted photo The Scranton Tennis Club held its Junior Singles Tournament Aug. 7-10. From left, tournament director John Weiss, Girls 14 and Under champion Alyssa Wigley, and runner-up Emma Cuck. -

CLARKS SUMMIT — Tristan Vivona was a double winner in the Scranton Tennis Club Junior Singles Tournament Aug 7-10. Vivona defeated William Arp 6-1, 6-0, to take the 14 and Under Singles title, and then outhit Sam Weis 6-1, 6-0, to take the 18 and Under Singles title. Vivona is a veteran tournament player, having captured the Little Mo’s Middle States 10 and Under title last year. He recently competed in a national level 12 and Under tournament.

In semifinal action in the 14 and Under division, Vivona blanked Luke Klamp 6-0, 6-0, while Arp edged Praneel Mallaiah 6-2, 6-4. In the 18 and Under division, Vivona ousted Michael Rodyushkin 6-0, 6-0, and Weis fought off a strong bid by Mallaiah to win his semifinal match 6-1, 7-5.

Camilla Rinaldi took the Girls 18 and Under Singles title with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Lauren Koczwara. Rinaldi played first doubles last year for Scranton Prep. Koczwara played number-three singles for Abington Heights last season.

In the semifinals, Rinaldi survived a serious challenge from the hard-charging Alyssa Wigley, winning 6-4, 5-7, (10-3). Koczwara had an easier time in defeating Audrey Wynn 6-0, 6-0.

Wigley’s net-rushing abilities came to the forefront in the 14 and Under final, where she defeated Emma Cuck 6-1, 6-0. To reach the final, Wigley eliminated Susan Arp 6-2, 6-0, while Cuck surprised Leelah Farrell, winning, 6-2, 6-4.

Consolation champions were Michael Rodyushkin, Boys 18 and Under; Audrey Wynn, Girls 18 and Under; Michael Klamp, Boys 14 and Under; and Leelah Farrell, Girls 14 and Under.

Tournament director John Weiss was assisted by Kathleen McKenna.