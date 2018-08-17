Keystone College to induct baseball coach Jamie Shevchik into Hall of Fame

LA PLUME — The Keystone College Athletic Department will induct current head baseball coach Jamie Shevchik into its Hall of Fame at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 in Brooks Theatre on campus.

In addition to inducting Shevchik, Keystone College will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the institution by recognizing seven key members of the Hall as cornerstones of the athletic department from the 1890s to present day.

Those individuals include Larry Fornicola (1970-1980 wrestling), Robert L. Kagler (1950-1960 baseball, men’s basketball), Christy Mathewson (1890-1920 baseball), Dennis Mishko (1970-1990 men’s basketball, men’s soccer), Dr. Michael Mould (1950-1960 coach, administrator), Margaret Philbin (1960-1970 coach, administrator), Bill Seamans (1930-1940 baseball, football, men’s basketball).