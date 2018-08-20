Abington Heights wins Irving Jackman Memorial Golf Tournament team title

JEFFERSON TWP. — Abington Heights won the team title during the Irving Jackman Memorial Golf Tournament Aug. 16 at the Scranton Municipal Golf Course.

The Comets, led by senior Troy Kelleher who recorded the second-lowest score with a 68, posted a total score of 291. Senior Connor Kelleher carded a 72, junior Daniel Flickinger shot a 75 and junior Andrew Kirtley carded a 76.

Two other Abington Heights golfers, senior Nick Sebastianelli (77) and junior Will Brown (78) also posted scores in the 70s, but only the top four counted toward the team’s total.

Wallenpaupack senior Alex Pillar won the individual title by shooting a round of 67 (5-under-par).

Scranton Prep finished second in the team competition by posting a score of 312.

LONE LION

Andrew Kazmierczak, the only Lackawanna Trail golfer to compete, posted a score of 82.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_ABJ-Jackman-Golf.jpg