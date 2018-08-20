Keystone College field hockey team selected as CSAC favorite for first time

ROSEMONT — The Keystone College field hockey team was picked first in the 2018 Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) Preseason Poll.

The Giants were voted first by the league’s five head coaches, who were permitted to vote for their own team.

Keystone got 22 points and three first-place votes, while Cedar Crest College and Wilson College were tied for second with 18 points and one first-place vote each.

Keystone will open its season with a game at Molloy College on Saturday, Sept. 1.

This is the first time the Giants have been recognized as preseason favorites since joining the CSAC back in 2008. Previously, the highest ranking by Keystone was in 2010 and 2013 as the Giants were selected third.

Abington Heights graduate Audrey Cottell is a freshman on this year’s team.