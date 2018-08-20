Abington Journal sports calendar for the week of Aug. 22, 2018

Future Stars Track Meet, registration 2 to 2:40 p.m., races begin at 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Abington Heights High School track. The meet is open to children ages 4 t0 10 years old. The meet will consist of a 50-meter dash (ages 4-5), 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter run, 800-meter run (ages 7-10), softball throw, and long jump. The purpose of the event, organized by Abington Heights seniors Dani Beamish, Calista Marzolino and Ryan Siebecker, is to get youths involved and interested in running, a sport that builds healthy lifestyle habits, via a fun, encouraging atmosphere.

Abington Heights Girls Tennis Car Wash, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25 in the parking lot of Rosario’s Pizzeria, 100 Highland Ave., Clarks Summit. Proceeds will benefit the team.

Sandlot 8U Baseball Tournament Weekend, Sept. 15-16 at Dunmore Little League. The tournament is for players who do not turn 9-years-old before May 1, 2019. Info: CDD027@aol.com or 570-445-1155.

3rd annual Newton Ransom Elementary 5K & Fun Run, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Abington Heights Middle School. The fundraiser will help the Parent Teacher Organization support a wide variety of items to the students of the elementary school such as field trip admission fees, classroom parties, PSSA snacks, playground equipment, school programs and events, and school supplies. Registration: 8 to 8:45 a.m., Fun Run (kids 4th grade and younger) 9 a.m., 5K Run/Walk 9:30 a.m. Early registration (by Sept. 20): $20 for 5K ($15 N-R students), $10 for Fun Run. After Sept. 20/day of event: $25 for 5K ($20 for N-R students), $15 for Fun Run. Register online: https://bit.ly/2dSxeSv.