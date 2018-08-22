H.S. Sports Roundup: Abington Heights golf, tennis teams open with wins

GOLF

Abington Heights (1-0) defeated West Scranton (0-1), 9-0, in a Lackawanna League match Aug. 20. Troy Kelleher, Will Brown, Daniel Flickinger, Andrew Kirtley, Nick Sebastianelli and Conner Kelleher won their individual matches. The teams Troy Kelleher and Brown, Flickinger and Kirtley, and Sebastianelli and Connor Kelleher won better-ball matches.

Flickinger and Kirtley posted a better-ball score of one-under-par, and Flickinger and Brown each had two birdies.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abington Heights (1-0) defeated Honesdale (0-1), 4-1, in a Lackawanna League match Aug. 21. Bella Peters won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Lauren Koczwara won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, and Brooke Dennison won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. The team of Keena Jackson and Julia Brown won 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 at No, 2 doubles.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_ABJ-Jackman-Golf-1.jpg

Staff reports

Reach the Abington Journal at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.