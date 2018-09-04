Abington Journal sports calendar for week of September 5

Newton Recreation Center Fall Hours, 3:30 to 8:30 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, effective Sept. 4. The fall program begins Sept. 17 and includes open volleyball (6 to 8 p.m. Mondays – $2 per player – must be at least 18-years-old to play), pickleball (4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays – $2 per player – must be at least 18 to play), sensory play (4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays – free for children up to age 3), and open basketball (6 to 8 p.m. Fridays – $2 per player – must be at least 18 to play). Info: 570-586-7808.

Abington Heights Field Hockey fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at The Nyx, 218 Depot St., Clarks Summit. For a $10 donation at the door, guests are entitled to two hours of select beverages.

Sandlot 8U Baseball Tournament Weekend, Sept. 15-16 at Dunmore Little League. The tournament is open to players who do not turn 9-years-old before May 1, 2019. Info: CDD027@aol.com or 570-445-1155.

Introduction to Tennis, 4 p.m. for four consecutive Saturdays, beginning Sept. 22, at Birchwood Tennis and Fitness Club, 105 Edella Rd., South Abington Township. The class for beginners will include a review of strokes and the rules of tennis. Cost: $60.

3rd annual Newton Ransom Elementary 5K & Fun Run, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Abington Heights Middle School. The fundraiser will help the Parent Teacher Organization support a wide variety of items for the students of the school such as field trip admission fees, classroom parties, PSSA snacks, playground equipment, school programs and events, and school supplies. Registration: 8 to 8:45 a.m., Fun Run (kids 4th grade and younger) 9 a.m., 5K Run/Walk 9:30 a.m. Early registration (by Sept. 20): $20 for 5K ($15 N-R students), $10 for Fun Run. After Sept. 20/day of event: $25 for 5K ($20 for N-R students), $15 for Fun Run. Register online: https://bit.ly/2dSxeSv.

