High school sports roundup: AHHS cross country teams off to fast starts

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Abington Heights placed fourth overall and first in its classification (2A) during the Lions Invitational Aug. 31 at Moravian University. Ethan Mattox placed seventh in 17:24, Stephen Haggerty finished 11th in 17:47, Ryan Siebecker was 14th in 17:48, Damon Martin placed 44th in 18:50, Sloan Seid finished 68th in 19:31, Sam Traweek was 73rd in 19:41 and Gavin Ross placed 107th in 20:34.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Abington Heights placed second overall and first in its classification (3A) during the Lions Invitational Aug. 31 at Moravian University. Abby Marion placed seventh in 20:40, Hannah Hughes finished eighth in 20:53, Allison Dammer was 13th in 21:16, Sarah Bath placed 31st in 22:37, Modupe Osuntokun finished 33rd in 22:41, Ellie Saunders was 60th in 23:30 and Emma Arbuckle placed 73rd in 24:09.

BOYS GOLF

Abington Heights (5-0) defeated Delaware Valley (2-2), 9-0, in a Lackawanna League golf match Aug. 29. Connor Kelleher, Collin Jenkins, Nick Sebastianelli, Bryce Reiner, James Flickinger and Troy Kelleher posted individual wins for the Comets. The teams of C. Kelleher-Jenkins, Sebastianelli-Reiner and T. Kelleher-Flickinger earned better-ball wins.

Troy Kelleher had two birdies and an eagle while shooting three-under-par.

Abington Heights (6-0) defeated Valley View (3-3), 6-3, in a Lackawanna League golf match Sept. 1. Nick Sebastianelli, Connor Kelleher, Will Brown and Troy Kelleher had individual wins for the Comets. The teams of Sebastianelli-C. Kelleher and Brown-T. Kelleher posted better-ball wins.

Troy Kelleher had three birdies, Connor Kelleher had two birdies and Kirtley had an eagle for Abington Heights.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abington Heights (4-0) defeated Scranton (2-2), 5-0, in a Lackawanna League match Aug. 30. Bella Peters, Clare DellaValle and Lauren Koczwara won singles matches for the Lady Comets. The teams of Brooke Dennison-Holly Ross and Sidney Horvath-Isabel Holland won in doubles play.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Forest City (1-0) defeated Lackawanna Trail (0-1), 3-2 (21-25, 25-11, 23-25, 25-12, 15-4), in a Lackawanna League match Aug. 31. Katelin Walton had 14 digs for Lackawanna Trail. Ashtyn Mecca had nine assists, seven kills, three blocks, and two aces for Trail and Monica Stuenzi contributed seven kills and three digs for the Lady Lions.

Blue Ridge (1-0) defeated Abington Heights (0-1), 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-19), in a Lackawanna League match Aug. 31. Gianna Toth had 16 assists, Adele Hollander had six kills and five digs, Victoria Cole had six kills, and Sean Sullivan had four aces for Abington Heights.

