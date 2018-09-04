Valley View shuts out Abington Heights in Lackawanna League football game

Braid - -

CLARKS SUMMIT — Valley View scored four touchdowns in the first 14 minutes and cruised to a 42-0 win over Abington Heights in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 football crossover game Saturday at Comets Stadium.

Valley View running back Mason Kordish, who accounted for 143 yards on 10 carries, gained 48 on the Cougars’ first possession of the game and capped off the drive with a 23-yard touchdown run with 7:48 left in the first quarter.

Kordish credits his blockers for allowing him to have a big day running the ball.

“My line is the greatest,” he said. “And, not only just the line, the tight ends, receivers … everyone plays their part.”

Quarterback Janaasah Boone scored Valley View’s second touchdown of the game on a 9-yard run with 4:58 remaining in the first quarter.

“The holes were huge and there was nothing that we couldn’t do,” Boone said.

Kordish scored his second touchdown on a 16-yard run with 1:38 left in the first quarter after Zack Kovalchik connected with Dylan Howanitz for 22 yards.

The Cougars added another touchdown early in the second quarter when Traon Jones scored on a 1-yard run.

Abington Heights fullback Lou Natale picked up three of the Comets’ seven first downs on the ensuing drive with three 7-yard gains, but the drive stalled.

“Lou has done a great job for us during preseason camp and the first couple weeks of the season,” Abington Heights head coach Joe Repshis said. “He’s a physical, downhill runner and we’re very confident in his ability.”

Boone, who completed 2 of 5 passes for 35 yards connected with Howanitz for a 24-yard touchdown on a crossing pattern with 3:13 remaining in the second quarter. Howanitz juked past several Abington Heights defenders on his way to the end zone.

“It looked like it was in slow motion,” Boone said. “It was a nice play and a good touchdown.”

After Abington Heights (0-2) turned the ball over on its next possession, Boone scored on a 1-yard run to put Valley View ahead 42-0 just before halftime.

“We have to make corrections and continue to get better,” Repshis said. “We have to be more consistent in all three phases of the game.”

Valley View’s defense limited Abington Heights to 121 yards of total offense in the game.

“They’re a good football team,” Repshis said. “They’re physical, athletic and they run to the ball.”

Noah Braid led Abington Heights in rushing with 44 yards on 11 carries. Robby Horvath, the Comets’ leading receiver had three catches for 23 yards.

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

