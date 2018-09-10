H.S. sports roundup: Abington Heights’ girls soccer team routs Scranton

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Comets earn two wins
Abington Heights (2-0) defeated Scranton Prep (1-2), 23-38, and Holy Cross (2-1), 24-32, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 5. Ethan Mattox placed second in 16:37, Ryan Siebecker finished fifth in 17:29, Stephen Haggerty was seventh in 18:06, Damon Martin placed ninth in 18:16, Gavin Ross finished 11th in 18:40, Sam Traweek was 16th in 19:13 and Sloan Seid placed 19th in 19:28.
Lions swept at meet
Lackawanna Trail (0-3) lost to Elk Lake (3-1), 45-15, Montrose (4-0), 48-15, and Blue Ridge (2-2), 30-27, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 5.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Lady Comets sweep meet
Abington Heights (2-0) defeated Scranton Prep (1-2), 22-33, and Holy Cross (1-2), 17-41, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 5. Hannah Hughes placed second in 19:57, Abby Marion finished third in 20:05, Allison Dammer was sixth in 21:12, Modupe Osuntokun placed eighth in 21:27, Sarah Bath finished 17th in 22:20, Kristin Lipkus was 25th in 23:44 and Sabriya Seid placed 28th in 24:11.
Lady Lions swept at meet
Lackawanna Trail (0-3) lost to Elk Lake (3-0), 50-15, Montrose (3-0), 50-15, and Blue Ridge (3-0), 50-15, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 5.
FIELD HOCKEY
Blue Knights shut out Lady Comets
Wyoming Seminary (1-0) defeated Abington Heights (1-1), 10-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game Sept. 5.
Lady Rangers clip Lady Lions
Northwest Area (1-0) defeated Lackawanna Trail (0-2), 2-1, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game Sept. 5. Morgan Faist scored the Lady Lions’ goal off an assist from Jordan Spencer. Lilly Rejrat made five saves for Trail.
Lady Lions fall to Lady Warriors
Delaware Valley (1-0) defeated Lackawanna Trail (0-1), 2-0, Sept. 1.
Lady Comets crush Lady Tigers
Abington Heights (1-0) defeated Tunkhannock (0-1), 11-0, Aug. 31.
FOOTBALL
Lions rout Meteors
Lackawanna Trail (3-0) defeated Montrose (0-3), 42-8, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Sept. 7.
BOYS GOLF
Cavs sweep Lions
Scranton Prep (8-0) defeated Lackawanna Trail (2-4-1), 9-0, in a Lackawanna League Division 2 match Sept. 7.
Comets cruise past Knights
Abington Heights (7-0) defeated Scranton (0-7), 9-0, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 match Sept. 4. Will Brown, Mike Marion, Daniel Flickinger, Bryce Florey, Andrew Kirtley and James Flickinger had individual wins for the Comets. The teams of Brown-Marion, D. Flickinger-Florey and Kirtley-J. Flickinger earned better-ball wins.
Lions hold off Red Raiders
Lackawanna Trail (2-3-1) defeated Blue Ridge (1-4-1), 6-3, in a Lackawanna League Division 2 match Sept. 4. Luke Walker, Andrew Kazmierczak, J.P. Gilroy and Adam Jones had individual wins for the Lions. The teams of Walker-Kazmierczak and Gilroy-Jones earned better-ball wins.
Bucks down Lions
Dunmore (4-2) defeated Lackawanna Trail (1-3-1), 8-1, in a Lackawanna League Division 2 match Aug. 30. Andrew Kazmierczak and J.P. Gilroy each earned a split in their individual matches for the Lions.
Chargers top Lions
Carbondale (4-0) defeated Lackawanna Trail (1-2-1), 8-1, in a Lackawanna League Division 2 match Aug. 27. J.P. Gilroy had an individual win for the Lions.
BOYS SOCCER
Knights blank Comets
Scranton (1-0) defeated Abington Heights (0-1), 1-0, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Sept. 4. Anthony Lionetti made six saves for the Comets.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady Comets rout Lady Knights
Abington Heights (1-0) defeated Scranton (0-1), 13-0, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Sept. 5. Riley Mulherin led the Lady Comets with three goals. Lucy Abdalla, Leia Parry and Morghan Stiles each scored two goals, and Emily Cacioppo, Anna Marchetta, Lauren Lefchak and Maggie Seechock each scored one for Abington Heights. Abbey Steenback made three saves.
Lady Mounts top Lady Comets
Dallas (3-0-1) defeated Abington Heights (1-2), 4-2, in a non-league game Sept. 8.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lady Comets knock off Spartanettes
Abington Heights (5-0) defeated Mid Valley (4-1), 4-1, in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 4. Bella Peters and Lauren Koczwara won singles matches for the Lady Comets. The teams of Brooke Dennison-Holly Ross and Sidney Horvath-Isabel Holland earned doubles wins.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lady Raiders down Lady Lions
Blue Ridge (2-1) defeated Lackawanna Trail (0-3), 3-0, in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 7.
Lady Wildcats blank Lady Comets
Western Wayne (2-1) defeated Abington Heights (0-3), 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-11) in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 7.
Lady Sabres edge Lady Comets
Susquehanna (2-0) defeated Abington Heights (0-2), 3-2 (25-16, 16-25, 19-25, 26-24, 18-16) in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 5. Adele Hollander had 20 digs, five kills and two aces for Abington Heights. Kaelee Whipple had nine kills, three blocks and three aces for the Lady Comets. Gianna Toth had 20 assists and three aces, and Victoria Cole had six aces and four kills.
Lady Eagles sweep Lady Lions
Mountain View (2-0) defeated Lackawanna Trail (0-2), 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-12), in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 5. Abby Wilson had four kills and Ashtyn Mecca had three kills for Lackawanna Trail.
Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.