H.S. sports roundup: Abington Heights’ girls soccer team routs Scranton

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Comets earn two wins

Abington Heights (2-0) defeated Scranton Prep (1-2), 23-38, and Holy Cross (2-1), 24-32, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 5. Ethan Mattox placed second in 16:37, Ryan Siebecker finished fifth in 17:29, Stephen Haggerty was seventh in 18:06, Damon Martin placed ninth in 18:16, Gavin Ross finished 11th in 18:40, Sam Traweek was 16th in 19:13 and Sloan Seid placed 19th in 19:28.

Lions swept at meet

Lackawanna Trail (0-3) lost to Elk Lake (3-1), 45-15, Montrose (4-0), 48-15, and Blue Ridge (2-2), 30-27, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 5.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Lady Comets sweep meet

Abington Heights (2-0) defeated Scranton Prep (1-2), 22-33, and Holy Cross (1-2), 17-41, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 5. Hannah Hughes placed second in 19:57, Abby Marion finished third in 20:05, Allison Dammer was sixth in 21:12, Modupe Osuntokun placed eighth in 21:27, Sarah Bath finished 17th in 22:20, Kristin Lipkus was 25th in 23:44 and Sabriya Seid placed 28th in 24:11.

Lady Lions swept at meet

Lackawanna Trail (0-3) lost to Elk Lake (3-0), 50-15, Montrose (3-0), 50-15, and Blue Ridge (3-0), 50-15, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 5.

FIELD HOCKEY

Blue Knights shut out Lady Comets

Wyoming Seminary (1-0) defeated Abington Heights (1-1), 10-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game Sept. 5.

Lady Rangers clip Lady Lions

Northwest Area (1-0) defeated Lackawanna Trail (0-2), 2-1, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game Sept. 5. Morgan Faist scored the Lady Lions’ goal off an assist from Jordan Spencer. Lilly Rejrat made five saves for Trail.

Lady Lions fall to Lady Warriors

Delaware Valley (1-0) defeated Lackawanna Trail (0-1), 2-0, Sept. 1.

Lady Comets crush Lady Tigers

Abington Heights (1-0) defeated Tunkhannock (0-1), 11-0, Aug. 31.

FOOTBALL

Lions rout Meteors

Lackawanna Trail (3-0) defeated Montrose (0-3), 42-8, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Sept. 7.

BOYS GOLF

Cavs sweep Lions

Scranton Prep (8-0) defeated Lackawanna Trail (2-4-1), 9-0, in a Lackawanna League Division 2 match Sept. 7.

Comets cruise past Knights

Abington Heights (7-0) defeated Scranton (0-7), 9-0, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 match Sept. 4. Will Brown, Mike Marion, Daniel Flickinger, Bryce Florey, Andrew Kirtley and James Flickinger had individual wins for the Comets. The teams of Brown-Marion, D. Flickinger-Florey and Kirtley-J. Flickinger earned better-ball wins.

Lions hold off Red Raiders

Lackawanna Trail (2-3-1) defeated Blue Ridge (1-4-1), 6-3, in a Lackawanna League Division 2 match Sept. 4. Luke Walker, Andrew Kazmierczak, J.P. Gilroy and Adam Jones had individual wins for the Lions. The teams of Walker-Kazmierczak and Gilroy-Jones earned better-ball wins.

Bucks down Lions

Dunmore (4-2) defeated Lackawanna Trail (1-3-1), 8-1, in a Lackawanna League Division 2 match Aug. 30. Andrew Kazmierczak and J.P. Gilroy each earned a split in their individual matches for the Lions.

Chargers top Lions

Carbondale (4-0) defeated Lackawanna Trail (1-2-1), 8-1, in a Lackawanna League Division 2 match Aug. 27. J.P. Gilroy had an individual win for the Lions.

BOYS SOCCER

Knights blank Comets

Scranton (1-0) defeated Abington Heights (0-1), 1-0, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Sept. 4. Anthony Lionetti made six saves for the Comets.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lady Comets rout Lady Knights

Abington Heights (1-0) defeated Scranton (0-1), 13-0, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Sept. 5. Riley Mulherin led the Lady Comets with three goals. Lucy Abdalla, Leia Parry and Morghan Stiles each scored two goals, and Emily Cacioppo, Anna Marchetta, Lauren Lefchak and Maggie Seechock each scored one for Abington Heights. Abbey Steenback made three saves.

Lady Mounts top Lady Comets

Dallas (3-0-1) defeated Abington Heights (1-2), 4-2, in a non-league game Sept. 8.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lady Comets knock off Spartanettes

Abington Heights (5-0) defeated Mid Valley (4-1), 4-1, in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 4. Bella Peters and Lauren Koczwara won singles matches for the Lady Comets. The teams of Brooke Dennison-Holly Ross and Sidney Horvath-Isabel Holland earned doubles wins.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lady Raiders down Lady Lions

Blue Ridge (2-1) defeated Lackawanna Trail (0-3), 3-0, in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 7.

Lady Wildcats blank Lady Comets

Western Wayne (2-1) defeated Abington Heights (0-3), 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-11) in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 7.

Lady Sabres edge Lady Comets

Susquehanna (2-0) defeated Abington Heights (0-2), 3-2 (25-16, 16-25, 19-25, 26-24, 18-16) in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 5. Adele Hollander had 20 digs, five kills and two aces for Abington Heights. Kaelee Whipple had nine kills, three blocks and three aces for the Lady Comets. Gianna Toth had 20 assists and three aces, and Victoria Cole had six aces and four kills.

Lady Eagles sweep Lady Lions

Mountain View (2-0) defeated Lackawanna Trail (0-2), 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-12), in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 5. Abby Wilson had four kills and Ashtyn Mecca had three kills for Lackawanna Trail.

