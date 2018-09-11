Abington Heights wins Mountain Lion Girls Invitational Tennis Tournament

Abington Heights won the championship of the Mountain Lion Girls Invitational Tennis Tournament Sept. 7-8 in Altoona.
Bella Peters won all three matches at number-one singles and earned a medal. She won her first match 6-0, 6-0, defeated her second opponent 6-2, 6-0, then earned an 8-0 win in a pro set match.
Lauren Koczwara lost her initial match 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 at number-two singles, but rebounded with a 6-3, 6-1 victory in her second match and an 8-0 pro set win in her third match.
Brooke Dennison won her first match 7-6, 6-4 at number-three singles, lost her second match 6-3, 4-6, 10-6, and won her final match with a 8-1 pro set victory.
The team of Holly Ross and Keena Jackson won its first match 7-6, 3-6, 10-6 at number-one doubles. It earned an 8-0 pro set win in its second match and lost 8-1 in its third match of the invitational.
The team of Isabel Holland and Sidney Horvath won its first match 6-3, 7-5. It won its second match by default, but also picked up an 8-2 win in a pro set exhibition match, and won its third match 8-3 in a pro set competition. It received a medal for going 3-0 in doubles play.
Overall, the team finished 12-3 in tournament match play, which resulted in a tie with Conestoga Valley but, because of a 3-2 advantage in head-to-head matches, Abington Heights was awarded the title.
Altoona Area and Indiana Area were the other schools that participated in the tournament.
The team of Julia Poulson-Houser and Isabel Lam (6-0, 6-2) and the team of Eleanor Yale and Julia Brown (6-1, 6-1) earned wins in exhibition matches.