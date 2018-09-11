Abington Heights wins Mountain Lion Girls Invitational Tennis Tournament

Submitted photo The Abington Heights girls tennis team won the Mountain Lion Invitational Sept. 7-8 in Altoona. From left, first row, Julia Brown, Isabel Holland, Sidney Horvath, Keena Jackson, Bella Peters, Lauren Koczwara. Second row, head coach Kelly Arp, Eleanor Yale, Brooke Dennison, Holly Ross, Caroline Cole, Julia Poulson-Houser, Isabel Lam and assistant coach John Weiss. - Submitted photo Three members of the Abington Heights girls tennis team earned medals for finishing undefeated during the Mountain Lion Invitational. From left, Sidney Horvath, Isabel Holland and Bella Peters. -

Abington Heights won the championship of the Mountain Lion Girls Invitational Tennis Tournament Sept. 7-8 in Altoona.

Bella Peters won all three matches at number-one singles and earned a medal. She won her first match 6-0, 6-0, defeated her second opponent 6-2, 6-0, then earned an 8-0 win in a pro set match.

Lauren Koczwara lost her initial match 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 at number-two singles, but rebounded with a 6-3, 6-1 victory in her second match and an 8-0 pro set win in her third match.

Brooke Dennison won her first match 7-6, 6-4 at number-three singles, lost her second match 6-3, 4-6, 10-6, and won her final match with a 8-1 pro set victory.

The team of Holly Ross and Keena Jackson won its first match 7-6, 3-6, 10-6 at number-one doubles. It earned an 8-0 pro set win in its second match and lost 8-1 in its third match of the invitational.

The team of Isabel Holland and Sidney Horvath won its first match 6-3, 7-5. It won its second match by default, but also picked up an 8-2 win in a pro set exhibition match, and won its third match 8-3 in a pro set competition. It received a medal for going 3-0 in doubles play.

Overall, the team finished 12-3 in tournament match play, which resulted in a tie with Conestoga Valley but, because of a 3-2 advantage in head-to-head matches, Abington Heights was awarded the title.

Altoona Area and Indiana Area were the other schools that participated in the tournament.

The team of Julia Poulson-Houser and Isabel Lam (6-0, 6-2) and the team of Eleanor Yale and Julia Brown (6-1, 6-1) earned wins in exhibition matches.