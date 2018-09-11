Zack Rundell wins the H2H Mountain Bike Racing Series championship

Submitted photo South Abington Township resident Zack Rundell wins bike series title -

Zack Rundell, 17, of South Abington Township, won the H2H Mountain Bike Racing Series in the Category 1 Men’s Class against 65 entrants aged 15-45.

Category 1 is the highest level of amateur racing attainable. The H2H racing series is the Hudson Valley/New York City/New Jersey Regional Championships as well as the New Jersey State Championships. There are a total of six 18-25 mile races in the series and overall points are calculated from the best of four finishes.

Rundell’s overall win was based on two race wins and a second-place finish in the series. Sponsored by Cannondale and Sicklers Bike and Sport Shop, Rundell is currently ranked as the top junior and sixth among all men in the sport of mountain biking in the state of Pennsylvania.

Rundell now heads into the Fall Pennsylvania Scholastic Mountain Bike Racing Series as a member of the Keystone Composite Mountain Bike team, hoping to defend his 2017 title as varsity champion.