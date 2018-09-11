O’Boyle’s passing leads Scranton Prep past Abington Heights on gridiron

Tinsley -

SCRANTON — Scranton Prep scored touchdowns on three of its first four drives in the first half and rolled to a 41-0 win over Abington Heights in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover game Sept. 8 at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

Cavaliers quarterback Leo O’Boyle, who completed 16 of 20 passes for 217 yards, hit Tucker Johnson for a 7-yard touchdown to cap a 9-play, 43-yard drive and give Scranton Prep a 6-0 lead with 6:47 left in the first quarter.

“We had a really great week of practice,” O’Boyle said. “We all pushed each other; the weather might not have been that great, but we all got down to business and got ready for the game.”

Scranton Prep went ahead 14-0 with 11:55 remaining in the second quarter when Ryan Cosgrove, who rushed for 64 yards on 12 carries, scored on a 4-yard run and Carter Odell ran in the two-point conversion after a bad snap.

Cosgrove scored his second touchdown, of a 16-yard run, to give Prep a 20-0 advantage with 8:06 left in the second quarter.

Michael Greco intercepted a pass from Abington Heights’ George Tinsley and, five plays later, hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from O’Boyle with 4:45 to play in the second quarter.

Abington Heights (0-3) had its best scoring on its last drive of the first half, advancing to the Scranton Prep 23-yard line, but a sack and two incompletions ended the Comets’ threat. Tinsley, who completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 connected with Corey Perkins for plays of 30 and 7 yards, and Mike Malone for 24 during the possession.

“We’ve done some positive things during the course of the first three weeks; we just need to be more consistent in all three phases of the game,” Abington Heights head coach Joe Repshis said. “It’s a long season and there are a lot of games left to be played. We’ll go back and look to get better next week.”

Scranton Prep (3-0) extended its lead to 34-0 early in the second half when O’Boyle found Michael Grady for a 13-yard score.

O’Boyle hit Odell, the fourth different receiver to catch a touchdown pass, for a 5-yard score with 5:03 remaining in the third quarter.

Greco had six catches for 87 yards, Grady finished with five catches for 84 yards, Odell hauled in four passes for 39 yards and Johnson had one catch for seven yards as part of Prep’s balanced offensive attack.

“It makes life a ton easier because we can rotate the receivers and get fresh legs in every couple plays,” O’Boyle said. “I have a lot of faith in all of them.”

Abington Heights has not scored a point in three games this season while Scranton Prep has held its first three opponents scoreless.

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

