Double ‘R’ Twirlettes perform in Miss America Pageant Parade

- Submitted photo

The Double “R” Twirlettes performed in the Miss America Pageant Parade on the world-famous boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event featured Miss America 2018 as well as the 52 Miss America contestants for 2019, former title winners, and performance groups from across the country. The Twirlettes, under the direction of Kathleen Y. Mercatili, began their 70th anniversary season this fall. For more information on the Twirlettes or to register for lessons, call 570-489-1935 or visit doublertwirl.com. From left, first row, Kayla Sharp, Jordan Gioupis, Alexandra Taffera, Virginia Miller, Haylie Ray, Kristen Griffiths, Jocelyn Bringhurst, Mckenzie Flynn, Lily Lusky, Kali Mercatili. Second row, Sara Swavola, Rachelle Watts, Lindsey Kausmeyer, Maddie Doyle, Lindsay Griffiths, Meghan Murray, Autumn Major, Madison Waltz, Eliyana Kubelis and Natalie Buchinski.