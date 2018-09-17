Lackawanna County Fishing Derby set for Sept. 22 at Merli-Sarnoski Park

- Submitted photo

The 26th annual Lackawanna County Fishing Derby at Merli-Sarnoski Park, Carbondale, is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. The event is limited to the first 250 children, ages 4 -12, and costs $5 to register. Sign-up information is available from the county’s Parks & Recreation office by calling 570-963-6764. From left, William Davis, the county’s Deputy Director of Parks & Recreation; Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and Mark Dougher, the county’s Parks & Recreation’s Buildings & Grounds Manager.

