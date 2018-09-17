Abington Heights tops Honesdale in junior high coed soccer game

Submitted photo Abington Heights’ Billy Gentile dribbles the ball during a junior high coed soccer game against Honesdale Sept. 15. - Submitted photo Abington Heights’ Kohen Stiles defends a pass during a junior high coed soccer game against Honesdale Sept. 15. -

Abington Heights defeated Honesdale, 5-2, in a junior high coed soccer game Sept. 15. Kohen Stiles scored two goals, and Abhinav Palle, Billy Gentile and Sean Rooney each scored one for Abington Heights.