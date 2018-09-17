Abington Heights tops Honesdale in junior high coed soccer game

Abington Heights’ Billy Gentile dribbles the ball during a junior high coed soccer game against Honesdale Sept. 15. - Submitted photo
Abington Heights defeated Honesdale, 5-2, in a junior high coed soccer game Sept. 15. Kohen Stiles scored two goals, and Abhinav Palle, Billy Gentile and Sean Rooney each scored one for Abington Heights.
Abington Heights’ Kohen Stiles defends a pass during a junior high coed soccer game against Honesdale Sept. 15.