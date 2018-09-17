Abington Journal sports calendar for week of Sept. 19, 2018

Newton Recreation Center Fall Hours, 3:30 to 8:30 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, effective Sept. 4. The fall program begins Sept. 17 and includes open volleyball (6 to 8 p.m. Mondays – $2 per player – must be at least 18-years-old to play), pickleball (4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays – $2 per player – must be at least 18 to play), sensory play (4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays – free for children up to age 3), and open basketball (6 to 8 p.m. Fridays – $2 per player – must be at least 18 to play). Info: 570-586-7808.

Introduction to Tennis, 4 p.m. for four consecutive Saturdays, beginning Sept. 22, at Birchwood Tennis and Fitness Club, 105 Edella Rd., South Abington Township. The class for beginners will include a review of strokes and the rules of tennis. Cost: $60.

26th annual Lackawanna County Fishing Derby, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Merli-Sarnoski Park, Carbondale. The event is limited to the first 250 children, ages 4 -12, and costs $5 to register. Info/register: 570-963-6764.

3rd annual Newton Ransom Elementary 5K & Fun Run, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Abington Heights Middle School. The fundraiser will help the Parent Teacher Organization support a wide variety of items for the students of the school such as field trip admission fees, classroom parties, PSSA snacks, playground equipment, school programs and events, and school supplies. Registration: 8 to 8:45 a.m., Fun Run (kids 4th grade and younger) 9 a.m., 5K Run/Walk 9:30 a.m. Early registration (by Sept. 20): $20 for 5K ($15 N-R students), $10 for Fun Run. After Sept. 20/day of event: $25 for 5K ($20 for N-R students), $15 for Fun Run. Register online: https://bit.ly/2dSxeSv.

Kristy Ryczak Memorial 5K Run/Fun Walk, 9 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Olive Street Trailhead on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, Scranton. Proceeds from the event will be used for PROSPER evidence-based drug and alcohol prevention programs in the Carbondale Area and Riverside School Districts. Cost: $25. For children 16 years and under, the fee is $15. Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners, as well as the first, second and third place winners for males and females in seven different age categories. All children under 16 will receive a medal. Pre-registration: https://bit.ly/2x2tKmn. Registration forms can also be obtained by calling the Penn State Extension at 570-963-6842.

Abington Heights girls volleyball fundraiser, 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Applebee’s Restaurant inside the Viewmont Mall, Dickson City.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

