H.S. sports roundup: Abington Heights boys soccer team earns three wins

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Comets earn two wins
Abington Heights defeated Honesdale, 19-43, and Forest City, 18-46, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 13. Ethan Mattox placed first in 17:57, Stephen Haggerty finished third in 18:29, Ryan Siebecker was fourth in 18:31, Damon Marin placed seventh in 19:21, Gavin Ross finished eighth in 19:24, Conor Kryeski was 10th in 19:39 and Sloan Seid placed 12th in 19:41.
Lions sweep meet
Lackawanna Trail defeated Dunmore, 20-41, Riverside, 25-30, and Old Forge, 17-46, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 11.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Lady Comets earn two wins
Abington Heights defeated Honesdale, 25-30, and Western Wayne, 27-28, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 13. Abby Marion placed second in 20:43, Hannah Hughes finished ninth in 21:24, Sarah Bath was 13th in 21:53, Modupe Osuntokun placed 14th in 21:54, Ellie Saunders finished 24th in 23:02, Kristin Lipkus was 28th in 23:29 and Carlee MacPherson placed 34th in 25:16.
Lady Lions drop two matches
Lackawanna Trail lost to Dunmore, 15-50, and Old Forge, 50-15, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 11.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lady Warriors blank Lady Lions
Wyoming Area defeated Lackawanna Trail, 7-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1-2 crossover game Sept. 15. Lilly Rejrat made 13 saves for the Lady Lions.
Lady Comets edge Lady Buckhorns
Abington Heights defeated Wallenpaupack, 4-2, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game Sept. 14.
Lady Lions rout Lady Bulldogs
Lackawanna Trail defeated Berwick, 6-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game Sept. 13. Alyssa Fowler scored three goals for the Lady Lions.
Lady Crusaders shut out Lady Comets
Coughlin defeated Abington Heights, 3-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game Sept. 11. Makenna Thorpe made six saves for the Lady Comets.
BOYS GOLF
Comets hold off Hornets
Abington Heights defeated Honesdale, 8-1, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 match Sept. 14. Troy Kelleher, James Flickinger, Dan Flickinger, Will Brown and Nick Sebastianelli had individual wins for the Comets. The teams of T. Kelleher- J. Flickinger, C. Kelleher-D. Flickinger and Brown-Sebastianelli won in better-ball play.
Wildcats down Lions
Western Wayne defeated Lackawanna Trail, 7-2, in a Lackawanna League Division 2 match Sept. 13. J.P. Gilroy earned a win and Andrew Kazmierczak played to a split in individual matches for the Lions. Kazmierczak and Adam Jones earned a split in better-ball play.
Comets top Buckhorns
Abington Heights defeated Wallenpaupack, 6 1/2 – 2 1/2, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 match Sept. 12. Nick Sebastianelli, Connor Kelleher, Daniel Flickinger, Will Brown and Andrew Kirtley earned individual wins for the Comets. The team of C. Kelleher-Flickinger earned a better-ball win and Brown-Kirtley played to a split.
Meteors hold off Lions
Montrose defeated Lackawanna Trail, 7-2, in a Lackawanna League Division 2 match Sept. 12. J.P. Gilroy and Adam Jones earned individual wins for the Lions.
BOYS SOCCER
Comets top Buckhorns
Abington Heights defeated Wallenpaupack, 4-2, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Sept. 14. Cole Madera had two goals and Antonio Maletta scored one for the Comets. Luke Abdalla had two assists and Anthony Lionetti made six saves.
Comets shut out Warriors
Abington Heights defeated Delaware Valley, 3-0, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Sept. 13. Antonio Maletta, Luke Abdalla and Russell Booth each scored a goal for the Comets. Cole Madera and Connor Thorpe each had an assist, Anthony Lionetti made three saves and Danny Habeeb made one save.
Comets clip Cavaliers
Abington Heights defeated Scranton Prep, 3-2, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Sept. 11. Cole Madera, Antonio Maletta and Luke Abdalla each scored a goal for the Comets. Seth Blakiewicz had two assists and Anthony Lionetti made three saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady Comets fall to WA
Wyoming Area defeated Abington Heights, 2-1, in a non-league game Sept. 15. Kayla Przekop scored a goal for the Lady Comets. Abbey Steenback made eight saves and Katie Seechock stopped two shots for Abington Heights.
Lady Warriors too much for Lady Comets
Delaware Valley defeated Abington Heights, 3-1, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Sept. 12. Morghan Stiles scored a goal off an assist from Riley Mulherin for the Lady Comets. Abbey Steenback made four saves.
Classics down Lady Comets
Scranton Prep defeated Abington Heights, 5-1, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Sept. 11. Karen Daly scored a goal off an assist from Anna Marchetta for Abington Heights. Abbey Steenback made six saves.
Lady Mounts top Lady Comets
Dallas defeated Abington Heights, 4-2, in a non-league game Sept. 8. Anna Marchetta and Riley Mulherin each scored a goal for the Lady Comets. Olivia Marchetta had an assist and Abbey Steenback made eight saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lady Comets sweep Lady Warriors
Abington Heights defeated Delaware Valley, 5-0, in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 13. Bella Peters, Lauren Koczwara and Brooke Dennison had singles wins for the Lady Comets. The teams of Keena Jackson-Holly Ross and Sidney Horvath-Isabel Holland won in doubles play.
Lady Comets hold of Lady Wildcats
Abington Heights defeated Western Wayne, 4-1, in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 11. Bella Peters, Lauren Koczwara and Brooke Dennison posted singles wins. The teams of Keena Jackson-Holly Ross and Sidney Horvath-Isabel Holland won in doubles play.
Lady Comets edge Classics
Abington Heights defeated Scranton Prep, 3-2, in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 10. Bella Peters, Lauren Koczwara and Brooke Dennison won singles matches. The teams of Keena Jackson-Holly Ross and Sidney Horvath-Isabel Holland won in doubles play.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lady Bucks roll past Lady Comets
Dunmore defeated Abington Heights, 3-0 (25-23, 27-25, 25-7), in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 13. Adele Hollander had 14 digs and three aces for the Lady Comets. Sophia Foster had three blocks and two kills, and Kaelee Whipple had three kills.
Lady Wildcats cruise past Lady Lions
Western Wayne defeated Lackawanna Trail, 3-0, in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 13.
Lady Comets blank Lady Warriors
Abington Heights defeated Elk Lake, 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-14), in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 11. Adele Hollander had 10 digs, nice aces and three kills for the Lady Comets. Alexis Minich had four aces and two blocks, Sophia Foster had three blocks and one kill, and Victoria Cole had two kills and an ace.
Lady Lions sweep Lady Sabers
Susquehanna defeated Lackawanna Trail, 3-0, in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 11.
