Abington Heights shuts out Valley View in Division 1 boys soccer game

Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Cole Madera, right, looks to advance the ball as Valley View’s Dominic Pichany (No. 19) and Abington Heights’ Harry Johnson (No. 23) converge in a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys soccer game Sept. 20. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Gray-Paul Bossi moves the ball upfield during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys soccer game against Valley View Sept. 20. - Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Luke Abdalla makes a move with the ball as Valley View’s Max Gillow (No. 14) defends during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys soccer game Sept. 20. -

CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Heights’ Anthony Lionetti made some critical saves, and the Comets took advantage of quality scoring chances, during a 3-0 win over Valley View in a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys soccer game Sept. 20.

Lionetti made two saves from close range, off a set piece, in the the 11th minute to keep the Cougars off the board.

“My goalie coach, Matt Reddock, and I work a lot on reaction times,” Lionetti said. “That was just a reaction save. I just had enough time to get my foot in front of it. Then, I had to get up quick to get ready for the second shot.”

Abington Heights (5-3, 5-1 Div. 1) broke through for the first goal of the game when Cole Madera scored off an assist from Luke Abdalla in the 31st minute.

“Their left-back stepped up, I saw the space and ran behind him,” Madera said. “Luke played the ball to me and, luckily, I put it in.

“It was a big momentum changer. We always start doing better after we score.”

Lionetti made a diving save on a shot from Valley View’s Ben Cole that was heading for the top right corner of the net in the 62nd minute.

“He saved the game,” Comets defender Jimmy Lefchak said. “It would have been 1-1, and it would have been a different game.”

The senior goalkeeper made another key save in the 67th minute when he knocked a shot of the left goalpost.

“It kind of slipped through my hands, so I had to recover,” Lionetti said. “My defenders came in to clear it out.”

Lefchak fired the ball into the top left-corner of the net, after Valley View (4-4, 0-4 Div. 1) was whistled for a foul, to give Abington Heights a 2-0 lead in the 75th minute.

“I just saw where the wall was, put it over the wall and it went in,” Lefchak said.

Lefchak also played a big role in keeping the Cougars scoreless.

“We talk to each other a lot,” he said. “Communication is the most important thing out there and I think we do that pretty well.”

Abington Heights midfielder David Paramo added a goal, on a shot from 30 yards out, in the 79th minute.

Valley View nearly struck first when Aaron Harrison sent a hard, deep shot just over the net two minutes in.

“It could have changed the dynamic of the game early on,” Valley View head coach Dan Berg said.

Berg was proud of the effort from his team, which was playing without leading scorer Ryan Cesarini, who was out with an injury.

“They stayed competitive, which is awesome because we’ve had momentary lapses the entire year,” he said.

Abington Heights’ Cole Madera, right, looks to advance the ball as Valley View’s Dominic Pichany (No. 19) and Abington Heights’ Harry Johnson (No. 23) converge in a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys soccer game Sept. 20. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_ABJ-AH-Soccer-1.jpg Abington Heights’ Cole Madera, right, looks to advance the ball as Valley View’s Dominic Pichany (No. 19) and Abington Heights’ Harry Johnson (No. 23) converge in a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys soccer game Sept. 20. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Gray-Paul Bossi moves the ball upfield during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys soccer game against Valley View Sept. 20. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_ABJ-AH-Soccer-2.jpg Abington Heights’ Gray-Paul Bossi moves the ball upfield during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys soccer game against Valley View Sept. 20. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Luke Abdalla makes a move with the ball as Valley View’s Max Gillow (No. 14) defends during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys soccer game Sept. 20. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_ABJ-AH-Soccer-3.jpg Abington Heights’ Luke Abdalla makes a move with the ball as Valley View’s Max Gillow (No. 14) defends during a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys soccer game Sept. 20. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.