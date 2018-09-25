College Spotlight: Henzes excelling in new role for Hobart football team

Submitted photo Abington Heights graduate Jake Henzes has 14 tackles, nine unassisted, with a fumble recovery for the Hobart College football team this season. - Submitted photo Henzes -

Jake Henzes moved from offense to defense for the Hobart football team this season and the senior is starting at cornerback for the Statesmen.

Henzes, from Clarks Summit (Abington Heights), caught just three passes for 34 yards in 20 games at wide receiver. This season, he has 14 tackles, nine unassisted, with a fumble recovery.

Hobart is 2-2 after a 37-24 non-league loss to Endicott last Saturday in Beverly, Mass. Henzes was credited with four tackles in the game.

“After three seasons as a receiver, Jake has done well making the transition to defense,” coach Kevin DeWall said. “In addition to being a smart football player, he brings very good leadership to the defense.”

The coach feels that Henzes is improving with every game.

“We anticipate that Jake will become even more comfortable in his position as the season progresses,” DeWall said.

Hobart is off this weekend but opens its Liberty League schedule at home against Union College on Saturday, Oct. 6 in Geneva, N.Y.

Katie Dammer (Abington Heights)

The freshman made her college debut with the Georgetown women’s cross country team in Penn State’s annual Spike Shoe Invitational Sept. 7 in State College. She finished 17th out of 127 runners and fourth on the team as the Hoyas finished third in the standings behind the host team and Syracuse. Her 6,000 meter time was 21:49. Georgetown has been idle since then but returns to action at the Wisconsin Invitational Friday in Madison.

Colin McCreary (Abington Heights)

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore is doing the punting for the Monmouth football team, the Hawks 2-2 after dropping a 51-9 decision to Princeton last Saturday in Princeton, N.J. McCreary punted four times (37.5 per attempt) with a 47-yarder and one inside the 20 in the game. He also had a 57-yard kickoff. On the season, he’s averaging 37.8 on 17 punts with a 60 yarder and six inside the 20 yard line. McCreary didn’t see action as a freshman.

Colin Klingman (Abington Heights)

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior has started all seven games for the Ursinus men’s soccer team, the Bears 0-5-2 overall and 0-2-0 in Centennial Conference play after dropping a 2-0 league decision to Washington College last Saturday in Collegeville. This is Klingman’s third season with the team. He moved to midfield as a freshman and started all 16 games. Last season, he played in 15 games and had a goal and two assists.

Tarquin McGurrin (Scranton Prep)

The sophomore from Clarks Summit was named Landmark Conference Player of the Week Sept. 17 after a standout effort with the Scranton men’s tennis team at the King’s Fall Invitational Sept. 15-16 in Wilkes-Barre. McGurrin finished first in both the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. He defeated Juan Huertas of Manhattanville 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 to claim the singles crown and then joined senior Alexander Ochalski of Hopewell, N.J. to take the doubles crown 8-3. McGurrin is currently 4-0 in singles and 4-0 with Ochalski in doubles.

Jordan Hollander (Abington Heights)

The 6-foot, 185 pound junior is playing in the defense backfield for the Dickinson football team, the Devils 1-3 overall and 1-2 in Centennial Conference play after dropping a 62-14 decision to league powerhouse Johns Hopkins last Saturday in Baltimore, Md. Hollander had three tackles in the game. On the season, he has 11 solo and four assisted tackles with two fumble recoveries and five pass breakups. Hollander played in nine games last season and finished with 44 tackles, a forced fumble and two interceptions.

Tim Graham (Abington Heights)

The 6-foot, 220-pound senior is sharing quarterback duties with the Juniata football team and the Eagles 0-4 after dropping a 62-7 decision to Muhlenberg last Saturday in Allentown. Graham’s 3-yard touchdown pass was the team’s only score. He was 13-for-25 for 97 yards with three interceptions. On the season, Graham has connected on 35 of 63 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Heading into this season, he had connected on five of eight passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in 11 career games.

Kyle Burke (Abington Heights)

The freshman kicked off his cross country career with the Lehigh men’s team by finishing 47th out of 130 runners at the Bison Open on Aug. 31 in Lewisburg. His 6,000 meter time was 19:54.6 and he was the seventh finisher for the Mountain Hawks. Burke followed that up by finishing 15th out of 29 runners as Lehigh easily captured the annual Lehigh-Lafayette dual meet with 15 points on Sept. 15 in Easton. Competing in his first college 8,000 meter race, Burke was clocked in 27:17.0.

Abington Heights graduate Jake Henzes has 14 tackles, nine unassisted, with a fumble recovery for the Hobart College football team this season. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_ABJ-College-Column-Henzes.jpg Abington Heights graduate Jake Henzes has 14 tackles, nine unassisted, with a fumble recovery for the Hobart College football team this season. Submitted photo Henzes https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_ABJ-Henzes-headshot.jpg Henzes Submitted photo

Henzes excelling in new role for Hobart football team

By Bill Arsenault For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.