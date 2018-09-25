H.S. sports roundup: Abington Heights field hockey team earns two wins

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Comets earn two wins

Abington Heights defeated Elk Lake, 20-41, and Blue Ridge, 15-50, but lost to Montrose, 29-26, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 20 at Nay Aug Park (3.05 mi. course). Ethan Mattox placed third in 16:55, Ryan Siebecker finished fourth in 17:01, Stephen Haggerty was sixth in 17:14, Damon Martin placed 11th in 18:11, Gavin Ross finished 12th in 18:28, Sloan Seid was 15th in 18:48 and Reid Mattox placed 21st in 19:04.

Lions drop two matches

Lackawanna Trail lost to Scranton Prep, 46-17, and Holy Cross, 44-15, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 19.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Lady Comets earn three wins

Abington Heights defeated Montrose, 23-37, Elk Lake, 26-33, and Blue Ridge, 16-47, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 20 at Nay Aug Park. Abby Marion placed second, Hannah Hughes finished eighth, Sarah Bath was 13th, Modupe Osuntokun placed 15th, Ellie Saunders finished 19th, Kristin Lipkus was 22nd and Sabriya Seid placed 25th.

Lady Lions lose two matches

Lackawanna Trail was defeated by Scranton Prep, 50-15, and Holy Cross, 50-15, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Sept. 19.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lady Comets top Lady Royals

Abington Heights defeated Holy Redeemer, 4-1, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Div. 1 game Sept. 20. Claudia Kozar scored two goals and Meghan VanWert and Dani Beamish each scored one for AH. Shaelyn Kobrynich, Caroline Kelly and Ellie Smith each had an assist. Makenna Thorpe made nine saves.

Lady Comets clip Lady Buckhorns

Abington Heights defeated Wallenpaupack, 3-1, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Div. 1 game Sept. 19. Dani Beamish, Shaelyn Kobrynich and Meghan VanWert scored goals for Abington. Ellie Smith had an assist and Makenna Thorpe made 14 saves.

Lady Lions shut out Lady Mohawks

Lackawanna Trail defeated Meyers, 5-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Div. 2 game Sept. 19. Samantha Baltrusaitis and Alyssa Fowler each scored two goals for Trail.

BOYS GOLF

Comets hold off Trojans

Abington Heights defeated North Pocono, 6-3, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 match Sept. 21 at Elmhurst Country Club. Troy Kelleher, Dan Flickinger and Will Brown had individual wins for the Comets. Connor Kelleher and Andrew Kirtley split their matches. T. Kelleher-J. Flickinger won in better ball, and C. Kelleher- D. Flickinger and Brown-Kirtley split their matches.

Comets top Cougars

Abington Heights defeated Valley View, 8 1/2 – 1/2, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 match Sept. 19 at the Scranton Municipal Golf Course. Connor Kelleher, Troy Kelleher, Nick Sebastianelli, Will Brown and Andrew Kirtley earned individual wins for the Comets and Dan Flickinger played to a split. C. Kelleher-Flickinger, T. Kelleher-Sebastianelli and Brown-Kirtley won better-ball matches.

Brown had four birdies during his two-under-par round.

Blue Devils edge Lions

Old Forge defeated Lackawanna Trail, 5-4, in a Lackawanna League Div. 2 match Sept. 17 at Rock Creek Golf Course. J.P. Gilroy, Andrew Kazmierczak and Adam Jones had individual wins for the Lions. Kazmierczak-Jones also won in better-ball play.

Comets blank Warriors

Abington Heights defeated Delaware Valley, 9-0, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 match Sept. 17 at Scranton Country Club Pines Course. Troy Kelleher, James Flickinger, Will Brown, Bryce Florey, Nick Sebastianelli and Collin Jenkins won individual matches. T. Kelleher-Flickinger, Brown-Florey and Sebastianelli-Jenkins earned better-ball wins.

Flickinger carded three birdies and Kelleher made two.

Comets sweep Invaders

Abington Heights defeated West Scranton, 9-0, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 match Sept. 17 at the Scranton County Club Pines Course. Connor Kelleher, Bryce Reiner, Dan Flickinger, Mike Marion, Andrew Kirtley and Rion Murtaj had individual wins. Kelleher-Reiner, Flickinger-Marion and Kirtley-Murtaj earned better-ball wins.

Lions too much for Warriors

Lackawanna Trail defeated Elk Lake, 7-2, in a Lackawanna League Div. 2 match Sept. 17 at Rock Creek Golf Course. J.P. Gilroy, Andrew Kazmierczak, Luke Walker, Josh Rzucidlo and Luke Baldwin won individual matches. Kazmierczak-Walker and Rzucidlo-Baldwin won in better-ball play.

BOYS SOCCER

Comets edge Trojans

Abington Heights defeated North Pocono, 2-1, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Sept. 18.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lady Comets blank Lady Knights

Abington Heights defeated Scranton, 9-0, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Sept. 24. Riley Mulherin scored three goals and Lucy Abdalla, Maggie Seechock, Anna Marchetta, Karen Daly, Morghan Stiles and Emily Cacioppo each scored one. Stiles had two assists and Abdalla, Seechock and Leia Parry each had one. Riley Dempsey made one save.

Lady Comets down Lady Hornets

Abington Heights defeated Honesdale, 4-1, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Sept. 21. Riley Mulherin, Lucy Abdalla, Morghan Stiles and Leia Parry scored goals. Lauren Lefchak had an assist and Riley Dempsey made two saves.

Lady Comets shut out Lady Cougars

Abington Heights defeated Valley View, 2-0, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Sept. 19. Morghan Stiles scored both goals and Riley Dempsey made five saves.

Lady Comets clip Lady Trojans

Abington Heights defeated North Pocono, 5-2, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Sept. 17. Riley Mulherin scored three goals to lead the Lady Comets. Morghan Stiles had a goal and two assists, and Maggie Seechock scored a goal. Katie Seechock made one save.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lady Comets blank Lady Cougars

Abington Heights defeated Valley View, 5-0, in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 20.

Lady Comets sweep Lady Vikings

Abington Heights defeated Riverside, 5-0, in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 19.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lady Foresters top Lady Comets

Forest City defeated Abington Heights, 3-1 (16-25, 25-15, 25-17, 26-24), in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 21. Gianna Toth had 23 assists, Sophia Foster and Elif Onat each had six kills, Adele Hollander had five aces, Victoria Cole had five kills and Kaelee Whipple had three kills for the Lady Comets.

Lady Meteors sweep Lady Lions

Montrose defeated Lackawanna Trail, 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-20), in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 20. Katelin Walton had 19 digs and two aces, Abby Wilson had 12 assists and five service points, and Monica Stuenzi had nine digs, six kills and two blocks for the Lady Lions.

Lady Eagles down Lady Comets

Mountain View defeated Abington Heights, 3-1 (25-14, 14-25, 25-18, 25-18), in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 19. Adele Hollander had 26 digs for Abington Heights. Gianna Toth had 14 assists, Sophia Foster and Kaelee Whipple each had five kills, and Victoria Cole had four kills.

Lady Comets fall to Lady Meteors

Montrose defeated Abington Heights, 3-1 (24-26, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23), in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 17. Adele Hollander had 13 digs, nine aces and three kills for Abington Heights. Kaelee Whipple had five aces, three kills, and three blocks, Sophia Foster had four kills and two blocks and Victoria Cole had four kills.

Lady Lions blank Lady Warriors

Lackawanna Trail defeated Elk Lake, 3-0 (25-19, 25-8, 25-18), in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 17. Ashtyn Mecca had nine assists, eight kills and seven aces for Trail. Monica Stuenzi had seven service points, four kills and three aces, and Jaedyn Arnold had four service points and three kills.

Reach the Abignton Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

