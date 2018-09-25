Holy Cross wins team title, Scranton Prep duo wins doubles at Invitational

Submitted photo The fourth annual Girls Junior Varsity Invitational Tournament was held Sept. 22 at Abington Heights Middle School. From left, main draw finalists Gianna Calciano and Hannah Carr, Holy Cross, runners-up; Willa Farrell and Abby D’Elia, Scranton Prep, champions; consolation finalists Caroline Shaffern and Caitlin Bestrycki, Holy Cross, champions; and Archi Gandi and Yashi Patel, Scranton, runners-up. - Submitted photo Participants from Holy Cross, Scranton, Scranton Prep, and Abington Heights High Schools during the fourth annual Girls Junior Varsity Invitational Tournament Sept. 22. -

NEWTON TWP. — Abby D’Elia and Willa Farrell from Scranton Prep defeated Gianna Calciano and Hannah Carr from Holy Cross, 8-6, to win the title in the fourth annual Girls Junior Varsity Invitational Tournament at Abington Heights Sept. 22. Last year, D’Elia lost in the finals, while Calciano and Carr reached the semifinals.

In the consolation finals, Caitlin Bestryki and Caroline Shaffern from Holy Cross defeated Yashi Patel and Archi Gandi from Scranton High School, 8-1.

In semifinal action, D’Elia and Farrell survived a challenge from Isabel Lam and Audrey Phillips from Abington Heights, winning 9-8 (5).

Calciano and Carr ousting the top-seeded team from Abington Heights, Caroline Cole and Julia Brown, 8-5. Cole was a defending champion in the event, having won the tournament with Sidney Horvath last year.

Holy Cross took the team title with 13 points, followed by Abington Heights with 11 and Scranton Prep with 10. A total of 14 doubles teams participated in the event.

Abington Heights assistant coach John Weiss was the tournament director and was assisted by head coach Kelly Arp.