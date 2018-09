ROSEMONT — Nicholson native Hayden Richner, a junior on the the Keystone College women’s soccer team, was named to the Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) Weekly Honor Roll. Richner scored two goals and provided an assist in a 4-2 CSAC opening win at Rosemont Sept. 22 — the Giants’ first win of the year. Richner now ranks eighth all-time with 10 career assists. For the year, Richner leads Keystone in goals (2), points (5) and shots on goal (10).

