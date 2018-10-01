Abington Journal sports calendar for the week of Oct. 3, 2018

Newton Recreation Center Fall Hours, 3:30 to 8:30 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Open volleyball (6 to 8 p.m. Mondays – $2 per player – must be at least 18-years-old to play), pickleball (4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays – $2 per player – must be at least 18 to play), sensory play (4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays – free for children up to age 3), and open basketball (6 to 8 p.m. Fridays – $2 per player – must be at least 18 to play). Info: 570-586-7808.

Abington Heights girls volleyball fundraiser, 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Applebee’s Restaurant inside the Viewmont Mall, Dickson City.

Geisinger Marworth 2nd annual Clean and Sober Fun Run, 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Everhart Pavilion Nay Aug Park, 500 Arthur Ave., Scranton. Cost: $20 by Oct. 10, $25 day or race (participants will receive a T-shirt while supplies last). Proceeds will benefit the Geisinger Marworth Therapeutic Activities Fund. Info/register: https://bit.ly/2px8PEF. Donations: https://bit.ly/2IVf79G.

Spring 2019 Sandlot Baseball Travel Tryouts, 6 p.m. Nov. 5 or 6 at the Sandlot Baseball Academy, 337 E. Gibson St., Scranton. Cost: $10. Open to children ages 6-12. Contact Chris Davis at cdd027@aol.com or 570-445-1155 to confirm attendance.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_runners-2365067_960_720.jpg

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.