The Abington Junior Comets will hold their annual Blue/White games Sunday, Oct. 7 at Comets Stadium. The I Team game will start at 11:45 a.m., the C Team game will start at 1 p.m., the B Team game will start at 2:30 p.m., and the A Team game will start at 4 p.m.

