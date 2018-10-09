Abington Junior Comets recognize football players, cheerleaders

The Abington Junior Comets held their annual Blue-White football games Oct. 7 at Comets Stadium. It was also Parents Day and a ceremony was held for graduating football players and cheerleaders.

The 2018 Abington Junior Comets graduating football players are, from left, first row, Liam Walter, Hunter Landers, Gavin Lewis, Brendan Lynott, Jake Kelly, Jacob Grimaldi, Santo Schiavone, Miles Schultz, Brady Kareha and Donald Veater. Second row, Nico Bossi, Jack Burke, Connor Casey, Azan Khan, James Dadey, Jake Gentile, Brayden Grohs, Gavin Kerrigan, John Gorrick, Garrett Sespico and Andrew Naim. Absent at the time of photo was Aidan Jenkins.

Members of the 2018 Junior Comets A Team Cheer Squad are, from left, first row, Nora Jones, Maya Lear, Kiersten Lee, Shea Tompkins, Rita Gowarty and Natalia Fasitta. Second row, Leandra Brust, Amelia Campbell, Julia Adragna, Ava Smolley, Ella Stagnaro. Courtney Nealon, Kyleigh Allred, Hannah Sottile, Megan Dymek, Brooke Bradley, Kaitlyn Moon, Mackenzie Jones, Taryn Quinn, Alyssa Auriemma and Samantha Hlavac.