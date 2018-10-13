WVC football: Turnovers haunt Hanover Area in loss to Lackawanna Trail

HANOVER TWP. — Lackawanna Trail jumped out to a fast start and Hanover Area struggled to keep up.

Jeffrey Resto returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and the Lions rolled to a 35-6 win over Hanover Area in an LFC/WVC crossover game on Friday.

“We talked all week about how we had to win special teams,” Hanover Area coach Mike McCree said. “No big plays… and they started off with that opening return.

“I don’t think we ever recovered.”

Trail fullback Ray Melnikoff, who accounted for 92 yards on 10 carries, added a first-quarter touchdown and Cody Moyle, who gained 79 yards on 11 carries, scored twice in the second quarter as Lackawanna Trail took a 28-0 lead into halftime.

Lackawanna Trail (7-1, 2-1 LFC Div. 4) rushed for 247 yards, but managed just 40 through the air.

“We always like to try to stay as balanced as we can, but sometimes game conditions don’t allow it,” Lackawanna Trail head coach Steve Jervis said. “Overall, I was pretty happy, we were able to spread the ball around pretty well.”

Jordan Edwards, who hurt the Hawkeyes both running and catching the ball, scored to give the Lions a 35-point advantage early in the third quarter.

Hanover Area quarterback Aaron Hummer threw for 192 yards and connected with Jared Kishbaugh on a 19-yard throw for the Hawkeyes’ lone touchdown with 4:23 left in the third.

“He didn’t quit and he made some nice throws,” McCree said. “He put us in an opportunity to score some points.”

Turnovers were an issue for Hanover Area (3-5) throughout the game as Hummer threw five interceptions. Edwards and Nico Berrios each came down with two and Zach Stec had the other.

“I feel like we have a great secondary,” Jervis said. “Coach (Jeff) Stage does a great job and we really only had minor lapse tonight.”

Lackawanna Trail 35, Hanover Area 6

Lackawanna Trail`14`14`7`0 — 35

Hanover Area`0`0`6`0 — 6

First quarter

LT — Jeffrey Resto 85 kick return (Nate Rolka kick), 11:47

LT — Ray Melnikoff 3 run (Rolka kick), 1:59

Second quarter

LT — Cody Moyle 25 run (Rolka kick), 4:11

LT — Moyle 1 run (Rolka kick), 1:47

Third quarter

LT — Jordan Edwards 5 run (Rolka kick), 9:13

HA — Jared Kishbaugh 19 pass from Aaron Hummer (kick missed), 4:23

Fourth quarter

No scoring plays

Team statistics`LT`HA

First downs`15`12

Rushes-yards`37-247`19-44

Passing yards`40`192

Total yards`287`236

Passing`3-8-1`13-31-5

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`3-16

Punts-avg.`1-39`4-25.5

Fumbles-lost`2-1`1-0

Penalties-yards`3-40`4-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — LT, Ray Melnikoff 10-92, Cody Moyle 11-79, Jeffrey Resto 8-35, Jordan Edwards 3-24, Nate Rolka 3-24, Team 1-(-1), Dalton VanVleck 1-(-6). HA, Joe Curcio 11-28, Aaron Hummer 8-16.

PASSING — LT, Rolka 3-8-1-40. HA, Hummer 13-31-5-192.

RECEIVING — LT, Edwards 2-35, Melnikoff 1-5. LT, Jared Kishbaugh 3-81, Tanner Bednarski 3-48, Manny Saldana 1-27, Connor Hummer 2-25, Bobby Sabecky 3-14Curcio 1-2,

INTERCEPTIONS — LT, Edwards 2-42, Nico Berrios 2-6, Zach Stec 1-0. HA, Justin Stefanowicz 1-18

MISSED FGs — LT, None. HA, Auggie George 1-35.

